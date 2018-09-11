Western Ranks in the Top 50 Best Community Colleges in the Nation

ROCK SPRINGS– According to the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), 1,132 + community colleges in America enroll over 13 million students – nearly half of all undergraduates in the United States.

Western Wyoming Community College was ranked in the Top 50 Best Community Colleges in the nation, coming in at number 18, and was the only Wyoming community college to make that list, compiled by TheBestSchools.org.

The Best Schools select the top community colleges based on a comparison of many studies and ratings, each with their own unique selection criteria, the schools’ reputation and their review of notable community colleges.



Factors Considered When Ranking Schools

According to TheBestSchools.org, factors considered are:

Sustainable outcomes: Ongoing success in student perseverance and completion of Associates Degrees and/or transfer to four-year colleges. Learning Outcomes: Values and practices that actively engage students and require them to stretch academically; explore learning freely; pursue a variety of educational experiences and areas of study. Deployment Outcomes: Strong rates of employment, salaries and advancement for graduates matched with workplace skill needs. Equitable Outcomes: Policies and practices that result in student diversity and success among low-income students and underrepresented racial/ethnic groups. Cost-to-Value Outcomes: Reasonable tuition costs, access to financial aid resources and an emphasis on minimizing post-school debt.

About TheBestSchools.org

“TheBestSchools.org is an independent organization comprised of a dedicated group of educators, editors, authors, and web professionals who—like you—believe learning transforms lives for the better and should remain a lifelong pursuit.

“The members of our Academic Advisory Board serve as experienced, professional, academic guides for TheBestSchool.org, providing needful insights into the field of education and its ever-changing dynamics.

“Editors at TheBestSchools.org know the academic world inside out, with some holding PhDs and having extensive experience in teaching, research, and publishing at the university level. Committed to freedom of thought and expression, we seek to avoid bias and conflicts of interest,” the company’s website states.

TheBestSchools.org is an organizational member of the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC).



For More Information

For more information on this award and TheBestSchools.org, please visit their website thebestschools.org/50-community-colleges-united-states/.