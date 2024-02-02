Western Splits Basketball Games Agasint Eastern

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College split their games against Eastern Wyoming College at home today for “Whisler’s Night”. The women fell 76-68 while the men stampeded through the Lancers 95-72.

In the men’s game, the Mustangs and Lancers played a close first half with a 42-40 score at the half. After the break, the Mustangs would start to find their rhythm and outscored Eastern 53-32 in the second half which led to the 95-72 final.

Individually, the Mustangs had six players who scored 10 or more points. Western’s Christian Adun led all players in points and rebounds with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Eddie McPhee came off the bench and was second in scoring for Western with 15 points. Starters Micah Pierce and Jackson Keil scored 14 and 12 respectively. Trevon Chambers and Amari Westmoreland-Vendola both scored 10.

In the women’s game, the Lady Mustangs struggled from three which hindered them through the game. They would attempt 31 three-point shots but only made six with 19.4% accuracy. Eastern on the other side, made seven three-pointers on 18 attempts for 38.9% shooting.

Individually, Western would have three women with double-digit points. Anja Ekstrom and Tamryn Blom led the team in scoring with 15 points each. Siere Eddie finished with 14 points and led the team in assists with two.

Here are some photos from the game.

Coming Up

Saturday, Western hosts Laramie County Community College for homecoming at 2 p.m.