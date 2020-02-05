Western Students Receive Job Offers From Genesis

Representatives from Genesis Alkali met with plant operator students and their instructors from Western Wyoming Community College on Friday, January 31, to conduct interviews for the purpose of making contingent upon program completion job offers.

While all of the students are doing well in the program and interviewed well, there were only four job offers available to be made at this time. These students are among the first group to be enrolled in the newly created program for WWCC and it is already a huge success. It is anticipated that all of the students who successfully complete the program will find employment opportunities in industry prior to or upon completion of having received their certificates.

Members of Genesis Alkali and Western Wyoming Community College gather at a job offer ceremony for four Western students. Those attending in the front are Western instructor Mark Winkel, Genesis Employee Relations Manager Tammy Fennell, Genesis Yard Supervisor Cody Jackson, Genesis ELDM Production Manager Jim Clark, and in the back are Western instructor Carlton DeWick, student Elyse Dane, student Kenneth Martin, student Carlos Chavez, student Liberty Justice and Western instructor Joe Uriarte. Photo by Stephanie Thompson

The plant operator program is expected to be a feeder pool for future hires into the Trona and other related industries. Registration for Fall 2020 classes starts April 7 and WWCC is working closely with industry leaders to identify and custom design training programs that will prepare students for these jobs.

Congratulations to those selected and received job offer letters from Genesis Alkali.

