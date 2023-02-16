Western Theater Department to Perform “Company” in March

ROCK SPRINGS —The Western Wyoming Community College’s Theatre Department will present the award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical Company during the first week in March.

Performance will take place on March 2, 3, and 4, at 7:30 p.m., with a public matinee on Saturday, March 4 at 2:00 p.m inside the Western auditorium.

On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor, Robert, contemplates his unmarried state by remembering a series of interactions with his friends as they each explained the pros and cons of taking on a spouse.

From musical theatre’s most renowned composer, Company is regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre. In 1970, it received six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book. It also received the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2007 and again in 2022.

Jeremy Cain, a first-year musical theatre major from Cedar City, Utah, plays the role of Robert.

“It’s been quite the journey. Even though my character is 35, I can still relate to him in a lot of ways. The whole idea of putting others before yourself seems to be a theme in both the show and life,” said Cain.

“Also, being in denial about who you are is challenging for anyone. This musical stands out not just because of the difficulty of the songs, but the complexity of Robert’s story.”

Marquel Hawkins is a second-year musical theatre major from Evanston, Wyoming. He plays the role of Harry, a recovering alcoholic who’s married to Sarah.

“I think the level of stress my character is going through can be challenging to capture at times,” Hawkins said. “While I’ve been in enough relationships to get a good idea of some of the emotions that you would feel in the situations that the characters are going through, I feel like when it comes to marriage, the stakes are a lot higher. And sometimes when the stakes are higher, the tensions can be even higher.”

Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets are available online or by calling the box office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (307) 382-1721.

For questions and tickets, call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721 or visit westernwyoming.edu/theatre. For information on enrolling in the Musical Theater Program at Western Wyoming Community College, visit their Academic page at westernwyoming.edu/theatre.