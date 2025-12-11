Western Theatre Presents ‘Holmes For the Holidays’ Christmas Murder Mystery This Week

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Theatre Department will perform “Holmes for the Holiday,” a Christmas-themed murder mystery, this week.

Set in December 1936, the play follows Broadway star William Gillette, famous for portraying Sherlock Holmes, who invites his castmates to his isolated Connecticut castle for a festive weekend. When one guest is found stabbed to death, the holiday fun turns into a real-life whodunit. The production promises non-stop hilarity, clever twists, and the dazzling flair of the 1930s.

Performances are scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.