Western To Host 2032 Career and Transfer Fair March 29

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will be hosting its annual Career and Transfer Fair on Wednesday, March 29 inside the school atrium.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. This networking opportunity serves as an avenue to connect prospective employers and four-year institutions with students, community members, and other businesses.

Western’s Mustang Central Success Teams advise students, introduce career planning, including résumé writing and interview preparation. In addition, Mustang Central success services assist students with their next steps to the workforce and/or continuing their education beyond Western.

The following are a few of the businesses that will be in attendance at the Career and Transfer Fair:

Castle Rock Hospital District

City of Rawlins

Elwood Staffing

Equality State Policy Center

ExxonMobil

Genesis Alkali

Inside Connections

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Mountain States Pressure Services

PacifiCorp

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

Rock Springs Police Department

Rock Springs Winnelson

Rocky Mountain Care

Schumacher Law, P.C.

Spartan Companies

State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming Enterprise Technology Services

Sweetwater County Government

Sweetwater County Sheriff

Sweetwater Events Complex

Sweetwater Technology Services

Transportation Security Administration

Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Company

Veteran Service Office, Volta Fabrication

Williams Company, Wyoming Army National Guard

Wyoming Highway Patrol

Wyoming Life Resource Center

Wyoming Machinery Company

Wyoming Workforce Services

Young at Heart Senior Center

Wyoming Healthcare Staffing Services

“I’m incredibly excited about this year’s Career and Transfer Fair. This is a perfect opportunity for businesses, students, and the community to partner together to meet their desired goals,” said Director of Admissions and Advising Peg Larson. “The fair allows an opportunity for you to pursue your passion through furthering your education or career.”

Those attending should dress for success, have copies of their résumés, and be prepared for on-site interviews.

For more information on the fair contact Mustang Central at (307) 382-1677 or email mustangcentral@westernwyoming.edu. For general information regarding the event, visit westernwyoming.edu/careerfair.

This event is sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College and Wyoming Workforce Services. For events like this one, view the College calendar at westernwyoming.edu/calendar.