Western to Host Annual Career Fair April 3

ROCK SPRINGS – Students looking for their next step can find leads at Western Wyoming Community College’s Career and Transfer Fair April 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Rock Springs campus atrium.

The fair is free and open to the public. It serves as an avenue to connect prospective employers and four-year institutions with students, community members, and other businesses. This is a perfect networking opportunity with numerous local, regional, and state entities in attendance.

Western’s students are encouraged to meet with the Mustang Central Success Teams, which advise students, introduce career planning, assist with résumé writing, and interview preparation. In addition, Mustang central success services aid students with their next steps to the workforce and/or continuing their education beyond Western.

“Attending the Career and Transfer Fair is crucial for Western students as it offers a unique opportunity to explore diverse career paths, connect with potential employers, and gather valuable information on transfer options. This event empowers students to make informed decisions about their future, fostering both academic and professional success,” Mark Rembacz, associate vice president of institutional effectiveness said.

This year Western has more than 50 businesses, organizations, and agencies registered for the fair. To see the full list of participants, visit westernwyoming.edu/careerfair.

“If you’re looking to upscale your career or secure summer employment, Western’s Career and Transfer fair is a convenient way to connect with over 50 employers in one location,” Amy Murphy, dean of outreach and workforce development said. “Students and community members are encouraged to bring an updated resume and be ready to share your experience and education with the employers. You’ll find many employers from a variety of industries eager to talk with you.”