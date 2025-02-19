Western to Host Mountainfilm on tour March 13

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host the Mountainfilm on Tour March 13.

Ten short films will be shown in Western’s Theatre at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, but seating is limited to the first 500. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed, and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will visit Rock Springs at Western on March 13, with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art, and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mountainfilm on Tour is hosted by Western’s Assistant Professor of Outdoor Recreation Clemencia Caporale with support from Western’s Cultural Affairs Committee.

“Bringing the Mountainfilm festival to Rock Springs is about bringing family and individuals in our community together for an evening of inspiring films. I hope that watching these films motivates people to get out into the Wyoming landscape to explore and learn more about the outdoors and our land,” Caporale said.

Western invites the community to this event. Due to the language in one film, Western cautions parents that some materials may be inappropriate for children under 13 years of age due to mild language.

To see the complete playlist at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.