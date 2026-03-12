Western to Host Region 9 Women’s Basketball Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host the Region 9 Women’s Basketball Tournament beginning Thursday, giving the Mustangs a chance to play for a conference title on their home floor.

The three-day tournament runs March 12–14 in Rock Springs. Western opens play Thursday at 7 p.m. against McCook Community College.

If the Mustangs win that matchup, they will advance to a semifinal game Friday at 6 p.m. against the winner of the game between Gillette College and Laramie County Community College.

The tournament championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. See the full bracket at the botom of the article.

Western enters the tournament after a strong regular season in which it finished 21-9 overall and 8-4 in Region 9 play. The Mustangs also captured the Region 9 North Sub-Region title.

Head coach Wesley Padilla was named the Region 9 North Coach of the Year following the regular season.

All tournament games will be broadcast by TRN Media on 95.1 KYCS. Keith Trujillo will handle play-by-play duties with Jayson Klepper providing color commentary.