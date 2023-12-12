Western Trustees Approve Substation Technology Program Application

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College continues to develop programs related to the energy industry and seeks approval for a proposed substation technology program the college intends to start during the fall 2024 semester.

The college’s board of trustees approved a request to submit the program for approval by the Wyoming Community College Commission and the Higher Learning Commission. Cliff Wittstruck, the vice president for academic and student affairs, said the program is an applied associates of science degree path and received tremendous support from local industries. According to board documents, Genesis Alkali, Rocky Mountain Power, Union Wireless, All West Communications and the Wyoming Business Council, along with many others, submitted letters of support for the program. In total, 12 industry letters of support were included with the submission.

Along with industry support, Western’s president Kim Dale secured $1.5 million from the Wyoming Innovation Partnership to help fund the program’s launch. Wittstruck said the program requires the investment to cover the costs of equipment and support.

Wittstruck said the next step is approval by the Academic Affairs Council, which is made up of the eight Wyoming community college presidents and the chief academic officers from each community college. If approved by that council, the program will be placed on the WCCC Board of Trustees’ Feb. 16, 2024, meeting agenda.

“There’s many steps along the way to make sure it’s being done right,” Wittstruck said.

If the program launches as planned in 2024, the first program graduates will receive their diplomas in 2026. Wittstruck also said the program will be the only substation technology program in Wyoming.

The board of trustees voiced their support for the program prior to their unanimous decision to approve the proposal. Trustee Ron Wild had a simple statement when he offered his opinion.

“Just aye. Let’s move forward,” he said.

Officers Elected

The board of trustees elected their officers for the upcoming year Monday evening. James Jessen was elected to serve another year as the board’s president, Ken Lorimer was re-elected to serve as vice president, Regina Clark was elected to be the board secretary and Jenissa Meredith was elected to be the board treasurer, replacing Trustee Stephen P. Allen. Allen was nominated to serve another term as treasurer but declined the nomination.

The board also designated the Rock Springs Rocket Miner as its publication of record for 2024.