Western Welcomes New Vice President for Administration

ROCK SPRINGS- Western Wyoming Community College selected Burt Reynolds of Cibolo, Texas as the new Vice President for Administration.

Among his numerous responsibilities, Reynolds will serve as the Chief Business and Financial Officer of the College and will be responsible for all administrative services functions. In his role, he will ensure the College’s accounting and financial reporting complies with College, state, and federal laws, rules, regulations, and accounting standards. Additionally, Reynolds will coordinate the annual College-wide budget development process.

“For more than 15 years, I have enjoyed an enriching affiliation with The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA); first as a student and later as a leader for the university’s auxiliary services. My current position allows me to take an active role in enhancing the campus experience, soliciting feedback, and closely collaborating with many diverse groups throughout campus. It has been a joy to serve the students at UTSA, and I am eager to join the Western team.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Reynolds earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at The University of Texas at San Antonio and his Masters of Business Administration at the University of Phoenix. He has over 19 years of leadership experience and currently serves as Director for Campus (Auxiliary) Services at UTSA, a public urban-serving university with more than 32,000 students. In his current role, Reynolds maintains fiscally responsible operations for a $24 million budget.

“I want to thank Dr. Leach and Dr. Dale for this opportunity. My family and I are excited to become part of the Rock Springs community. I look forward to collaborating with the wonderful people at Western as we work together to enhance the campus experience.”

For more information on Western, visit www.westernwyoming.edu or check the Mustang Connections community app at www.westernwyoming.edu/app.