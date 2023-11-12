Western Women’s Basketball Defeats Snow College

ROCK SPRINGS – On the second day of basketball at the Western Wyoming Invite the Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Badgers in a close 71-70 game. Western was led in points by Siere Eddie who finished the night with 21 points including a couple of free throws let in the game to help set up the game-winning shot by Kayde Strauss.

Western started the game off hot scoring 23 points in the first quarter and holding Snow to just 14. Snow College responded with a huge 2nd quarter scoring 25 points and keeping Western at just 15 making the score 39-38 going into the half with the Lady Mustangs trailing.

After the half, the two schools battled it out defensively with only 20 points scored between both teams while Snow improved their lead to 50-47.

The fourth quarter was intensely fought with both teams going back and forth with the lead switching multiple times. This led to both teams being tied up with 66 points and only one minute left to play.

In that final minute, the teams both put up some points and then Lady Mustangs locked in and got to the line to make the score 70-69 in favor of Snow. after the free throw, Westen forced a turnover on the inbound pass and got the ball to Strauss who scored on a layup with just 3 seconds left to go. They then forced Snow into another mistake causing a travel violation with just one second left as the bench cleared in celebration before they realized they had one more second left to play and imbonded the ball to run out the final second and secure a 71-70 victory.

Although Western came away with the victory they have the opportunity now to improve on their game where they were outrebounded 62 to just 39 for the Lady Mustangs which led to 0 2nd chance points.

Something that Western did great was shoot the ball from deep. they ended with 9 trees on 34.6% as a team and 46.2% in the first half where they shot 6 for 13.

The Lady Mustang’s next home game will be Tuesday, Nov. 28 against Colorado Northwestern Community College.