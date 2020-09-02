Western Wyoming Beverages Aids Firefighters in Relief Efforts

MARBLETON – Western Wyoming Beverages and Anheuser-Busch recently teamed up to provide Emergency Drinking Water to the Sublette County Unified Fire Department in support of upcoming wildfire relief efforts.

The two companies are providing more than 4,700 cans of emergency drinking water to the SCUFD in Marbleton, Wyoming as they prepare for the relief efforts.

“It’s always a privilege to be able to be able to be a part of something bigger than yourself, and that’s what we were able to do with this water donation by partnering with Anheuser-Busch and the Sublette County Unified Fire Department,” said Christian Lujan, Director of Beer Sales, Western Wyoming Beverages, INC.

“We are proud to be a small piece of Anheuser-Busch’s ongoing Better World platform to help firefighters and communities in need. This is an example of what being in this business is all about,” Lujan said.

The water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross dating back to 1906.

Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have provided nearly 83 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

Through their partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the national association serving volunteer fire departments, Anheuser-Busch expanded their emergency drinking water program in 2019 to provide critical hydration to the volunteer firefighters who are protecting their communities when they need it most. To date, the program has donated over 1.6 million cans of water to volunteer fire departments across the county to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when responding to wildfires and large incidents.

More information can be found at www.nvfc.org/water.