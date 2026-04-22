Western Wyoming Beverage and TRN Media’s Rainbow Projects

Have you been seeing the above image and wondered what it was for????

We are proud to partner with Western Wyoming Beverages to introduce Operation County Rainbow, also known as the Rainbow Project, on SweetwaterNOW.

Building on the success of our Rainbow Projects on radio, Western Wyoming Beverages has generously stepped forward to support this initiative by providing digital advertising space for local non-profit organizations. This opportunity allows groups to promote upcoming events such as fundraisers, youth sports registrations, 5K walk/runs, and more.

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For many years, we have unfortunately had to turn away organizations that did not have the financial means to advertise on SweetwaterNOW. Thanks to the generosity and community commitment of the team at Western Wyoming Beverages, that is no longer the case.

Through this partnership, we are now able to offer space for five sponsored articles each month, dedicated to helping local non-profits share their message, increase awareness, and continue the important work they do throughout our community.

We are incredibly grateful for this collaboration and the positive impact it will have across Sweetwater County. Thank you Western Wyoming Beverages!

This TRN Media Rainbow Project is made possible by:

