Western Wyoming Beverage is Proud to Announce Budweiser Clydesdales to Visit Sweetwater County to Celebrate Trona and Folds of Honor.

World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in Liberty Day Parade

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are making a special appearance in Sweetwater County, Wyoming to celebrate the vital trona industry and honor the Folds of Honor Foundation. This visit will shine a spotlight on the hardworking miners who contribute to the creation of every Budweiser glass bottle and will support families of fallen military members and first responders through a generous donation.

Event Schedule:

July 3, 2024: The Budweiser Clydesdales will visit Solvay Chemicals for a private, closed event – for their employees. This exclusive gathering will celebrate the company’s contributions to the trona industry and recognize the critical role of trona in the production of Budweiser bottles. The event will include a ceremonial delivery of a case of Budweiser bottles – returning to the roots of where the glass bottles started as trona.

July 4, 2024: The Budweiser Clydesdales will proudly participate in the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Liberty Day Parade on July 4th. The parade starts at 10:00 AM and will parade down Gateway Blvd.

July 5, 2024: The Budweiser Clydesdales will be featured in a “Cheers to Trona” event at the Green River Chamber of Commerce in Green River, WY. This event is open to the public and will highlight the connection between trona mining and Budweiser’s renowned glass bottles.

Celebrating Trona and Its Miners

​Budweiser and Western Wyoming Beverages are proud to celebrate a longstanding tradition that connects our iconic brands with the heart of Wyoming’s mining industry. Every bottle of domestically produced Anheuser-Busch products like Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch Light, and Michelob Ultra, have been forged using Wyoming Trona. Wyoming Trona, a key ingredient in the production of glass bottles, plays a crucial role in ensuring the durability and clarity of every Anheuser-Busch bottle. This natural mineral, extracted from the rich deposits in Wyoming, is transformed through a meticulous process that upholds the highest standards of quality. The Clydesdale event is an opportunity to thank the thousands of miners whose hard work makes each Budweiser bottle possible. The dedication of Wyoming’s trona miners is integral to the supply chain that brings a refreshing bottle of Budweiser to consumers worldwide.

Folds of Honor

With a century-long commitment to supporting the military and honoring those who serve our country, Anheuser-Busch is proud to continue its work with Folds of Honor as the organization’s longest-standing partner. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders. Over the last 14 years, Anheuser-Busch, its industry-leading brands, and wholesaler partners have donated $28 million, which has funded over 5,000 scholarships for Folds of Honor recipients.

“For over a decade, Anheuser-Busch, its brands and wholesaler network have been invaluable partners, significantly advancing Folds of Honor’s mission of providing life-changing educational scholarships to military and first responders’ families,” said Folds of Honor Founder and CEO, Lt Col Dan Rooney. “Their steadfast support has been instrumental in driving tangible change, evident in a 63% surge in scholarship applications in 2023 alone. As we reflect on the past 14 years, we are deeply grateful for Anheuser-Busch’s enduring partnership and the profound impact it has had. We’re thankful that Budweiser is once again taking its support on the road with a national Clydesdale tour to celebrate those who have served and their families and empower consumers to contribute to our cause as well.”

During the Budweiser Clydesdales 2024 Sweetwater County appearance at the Liberty Day Parade, Western Wyoming Beverages and Budweiser will kick off the parade with a check presentation for a $10,000 Folds of Honor scholarship earmarked to benefit a local family in Western Wyoming. In addition, the Budweiser Clydesdales will conclude the parade with a presentation at the Kelly’s Convenience Center location on Sunset Drive with a check presentation from Kelly’s Convenience Centers in the amount of $2,260.75 representing the “cents per gallon of fuel” donation they made to Folds of Honor last year.

About the Clydesdales

The Clydesdales have been a symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933. Its appearance in Sweetwater County is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling team.

Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to the U.S. in the mid-1800s. Today the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show. A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20 to 25 quarts of feed, 40 to 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.

Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands—or six feet—at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, a blaze of white on the face, and a black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is also very important, as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.

Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.