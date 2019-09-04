Western Wyoming Beverages & Anheuser-Bush Celebrate Global Be(er) Responsible Day

On September 13th Western Wyoming Beverages and Anheuser-Busch invite you to join as we celebrate the 10th annual Global Be(er) Responsible Day (GBRD).

GBRD is a day committed to bring awareness to responsible drinking behaviors and promoting a year-round safe drinking culture.

Bringing together the entire Anheuser-Busch network – including employees, wholesaler partners, sports team partners, and consumers – this year we’ll promote Budweiser’s responsible drinking= platform, “Drink Wiser,” and rally around two-simple messages:

“Hydrate Between Buds” and “Always Designate a Driver”.

Western Wyoming Beverages is proud to be partnering locally with SweetwaterNOW to create a new campaign featuring “Bud” a fictional character who will remind Southwest Wyoming what not to do and what to do when drinking responsibly. Bud will bring a humorous, but important spin on how to keep yourself and our community safe by choosing to drink responsibly.

#DrinkWiserWYO Video Contest

In addition to the campaign featuring Bud, Western Wyoming Beverages, Anheuser-Busch and SweetwaterNow want to hear how you choose to ‘Drink Wiser’. Submit a 30 second or less video to SweetwaterNOW’S Facebook or Instagram page (with public settings on) using the hashtag #DrinkWiserWYO explaining how you to choose to Drink Wiser.

will receive a gift set from Budweiser including t-shirt, water-bottle, sunglasses, fanny-pack and hat. A first and second place prize will be awarded for the top video submissions and will win a pair of Bud Light Denver Broncos tickets to a mutually agreeable game (first place) or a pair of Wyoming Cowboy Football tickets to a game of the winners choosing (second place).

Video entries will be judged on content of message, creativity, humor and overall quality by the SweetwaterNOW and Western Wyoming Beverages Teams.

*Contest begins September 3rd , 2019 and ends September 30, 2019.

Anheuser-Busch History of Drinking Wiser

Since the launch of Anheuser-Busch’s first responsible drinking campaign more than 35 years ago, “Know When to Say When,” Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners, including Wester Wyoming Beverages have collectively invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking marketing efforts. Each year Western Wyoming Beverages invest over $10,000 locally to promote responsibly drinking and provides safe ride opportunities.



On September 13, we encourage everyone to join us in promoting responsible drinking and recognize those in Southwest Wyoming who are doing their part to create a safer drinking culture.



This Global Beer Responsible Day, we’ll raise a glass to what we’ve accomplished together and the progress still to come as we work toward building a Better World and Delivering a Better Wyoming.

Stay tuned to see Bud in Action! If you would like more information about this topic, please contact:

Sean Valentine at (307) 362-6332 or email at Sean.valentine@wwbev.com.

