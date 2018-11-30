Western Wyoming Beverage’s ‘Cans for Cans’ Food Drive a Success in Green River and Rock Springs

Western Wyoming Beverage’s ‘Cans for Cans’ Canned Food Drive was a success at Smith’s Store Locations in Rock Springs and Green River on November 29th.

Over 4500 food items were collected between the two stores!!

Employees of Western Wyoming Beverages partnered with SweetwaterNOW and The Radio Network at Smith’s locations in Rock Springs and Green River, to collect food, health, hygiene, and monetary donations for the Sweetwater County Food Bank and Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

Western Wyoming Beverages rewarded those who donated with a complimentary can of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Bubly Sparkling Water or an Aquavista Bottled Water on their way out of the store.

In addition, prizes from Smith’s, SweetwaterNOW and Western Wyoming Beverages including $100 Cash, ‘Pepsi for a Year’ and gift cards to Smith’s, were given out each hour!

In Wyoming, 73,830 people struggle with hunger, 23,500 of them being children. That’s 1-in-8 people and 1-in-6 children in Wyoming don’t know where their next meal will come from. People facing hunger in Wyoming are estimated to report needing a combined $38,653,000 more per year to meet their food needs. (Feeding America, feedingamerica.org).

The Cans for Cans canned food drive will coincide with, Western Wyoming Beverages annual ‘Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger’ event in which Western Wyoming Beverages employees will aim to pack 50,000 meals for the Sweetwater County Food Bank and Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. The Packing Out Hunger event will take place on December 8th in Downtown Rock Springs.

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser and many other beverage products in Southwest Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 48 years. Western Wyoming Beverages has always been proud to give back to the communities they operate in, giving back to the residents and organizations of Sweetwater County, Uinta County, Sublette County, Lincoln County and Teton County through many civic donations, sponsorships and partnerships. In fact, in 2017 Western Wyoming Beverages donated over $130,000.

Western Wyoming Beverages’ Cans for Cans and Packing Away Hunger events are part of their WWB Supports campaign, which aims to continue and build upon their efforts to be the local beverage distributor of choice and ‘deliver a better Wyoming’.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sean Valentine at (307) 362-6332 or email at sean.valentine@wwbev.com.