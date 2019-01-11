Western Wyoming Beverages Hiring Part-time Merchandiser in Pinedale

Job Description

The merchandiser is responsible for arranging, stocking and displaying Western

Wyoming Beverages’ products in accordance with prearranged plans. This position is unique because there’s a set schedule and then flexible hours as well. The set schedule is on Tuesdays from 9am – 1pm and on Fridays from 10am – 2pm. This position permits an additional 5 – 20 hours per week, based on the seasonal needs.

The position requires regular and repetitive lifting of products weighing up to 75 pounds and frequent use of pallet jacks to move products within a store.

This position requires a highly dependable, self- motivated person. The ideal candidate will have strong customer relation skills, along with the ability to communicate effectively with their supervisor.

The candidate must possess a driver’s license and reliable vehicle.