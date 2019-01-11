Western Wyoming Beverages Hiring Part-time Merchandiser in Pinedale

Western Wyoming Beverages is a family owned and operated company operating in Southwest Wyoming.
Position: Merchandiser
Job Type: Part-time
Location: Pinedale, WY
Pay: Based on Experience
Job Description
The merchandiser is responsible for arranging, stocking and displaying Western
Wyoming Beverages’ products in accordance with prearranged plans. This position is unique because there’s a set schedule and then flexible hours as well. The set schedule is on Tuesdays from 9am – 1pm and on Fridays from 10am – 2pm. This position permits an additional 5 – 20 hours per week, based on the seasonal needs.
The position requires regular and repetitive lifting of products weighing up to 75 pounds and frequent use of pallet jacks to move products within a store.
This position requires a highly dependable, self- motivated person. The ideal candidate will have strong customer relation skills, along with the ability to communicate effectively with their supervisor.
The candidate must possess a driver’s license and reliable vehicle.
Benefits
Free case every other week after 30 days of employment & flexible schedule.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should complete the Non- DOT Employment Application here and submit to HR@wwbev.com.
About Western Wyoming Beverages
Western Wyoming Beverages is a family owned and operated company operating in Southwest Wyoming. Western Wyoming Beverages distributes beverage products
from national brands including Pepsi and Budweiser.
In the company’s 40+ year history, Western Wyoming Beverages has built a reputation for its reliable service and friendly staff. WWB services Rock Springs, Jackson, Evanston, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Wamsutter, Big Piney, Mt. View and Lyman.
*Western Wyoming Beverages is an Equal Opportunity Employer. This company does not and will not discriminate in employment and personnel practices on the basis of race, sex, age, handicap, religion, national origin or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.
