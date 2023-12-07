Western Wyoming Beverages Hosts 5th Annual ‘Cans for Cans’ Food Drive

Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) will host its annual ‘Pepsi’s Cans for Cans’ food drive at local grocery stores as part of its philanthropic mission to combat food insecurity in Western Wyoming.

Returning for the fifth year, the food drive encourages shoppers at local grocery stores to donate nonperishable items while doing their routine grocery shopping.

In exchange for a donation, Western Wyoming Beverages will provide the shopper with a complimentary can of their favorite Pepsi product.

The event will be held in Pinedale on Tuesday, December 19th, and at Smith’s locations in Rock Springs and Green River on Thursday, December 21st.

In addition to shopping at the designated time below, collection bins will be located at each store leading up to the food drive where shoppers can donate items at their convenience.

All food donated benefits local food banks and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 (4:00 -7:00 PM)

Pinedale Ridley’s Family Markets

Thursday, December 21, 2023 (4:00 -7:00 PM)

Rock Springs Smith’s Food and Drug

Green River Smith’s Food and Drug

Each community competes to win the coveted Cans for Cans trophy, awarded to the store that collects the most canned food items each year.

In conjunction with the Cans for Cans canned food drive, WWB employees will participate in “Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger” in January. Together, the volunteers will aim to pack 50,000 meals for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

“WWB has always been proud to give back to the community and ‘Cans for Cans’ is a fun event for our team to do that. This event, paired with our employee ‘Packing Out Hunger’ event, aims to help our neighbors in need.” -Zach Guier, VP of Operations.

In Wyoming, 59,570 people don’t know where their next meal will come from, with 17,390 of them being children. That’s 1-in-10 people and 1-in-8 children in Wyoming who struggle with food insecurity.

For more information regarding food insecurities in Wyoming, visit the Wyoming Hunger Initiative website here.