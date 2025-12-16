Western Wyoming Beverages Hosts 7th Annual ‘Cans for Cans’ Food Drive

Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) will host its annual ‘Pepsi’s Cans for Cans’ food drive at local grocery stores as part of its philanthropic mission to combat food insecurity in Western Wyoming.

Returning for the seventh year, the food drive encourages shoppers at local grocery stores to donate nonperishable items while doing their routine grocery shopping.

In exchange for a donation, Western Wyoming Beverages will provide the shopper with a complimentary can of their favorite Pepsi product.

Dec 16 – Dec 18, 2025 Community Food Drive Returns to Support Local Hunger-Relief Efforts

Western Wyoming Beverages is proud to announce the return of its annual Cans for Cans food drive, a community-wide effort aimed at helping to reduce food insecurity across Western Wyoming. During Cans for Cans, community members are encouraged to donate canned food and non-perishable items at designated stores. As a thank-you, donors will receive a complimentary can of Pepsi or their favorite Pepsi product. All donated items will remain local and be distributed to area food banks.

Participating store locations include:

December 16, 2025

City Store Date Time Rock Springs, WY Walmart December 16, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Evanston, WY Walmart December 16, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Rock Springs, WY Albertsons December 16, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Jackson, WY Albertsons December 16, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM December 17, 2025 City Store Date Time Pinedale, WY Ridley’s December 17, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Kemmerer, WY Ridley’s December 17, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Big Piney, WY Burney’s December 17, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM December 18, 2025 City Store Date Time Rock Springs, WY Smith’s December 18, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Green River, WY Smith’s December 18, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Evanston, WY Smith’s December 18, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Jackson, WY Smith’s December 18, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

All food donated benefits local food banks and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies

Each community competes to win the coveted Cans for Cans trophy, awarded to the store that collects the most canned food items each year.

Cans for Cans is the first phase of Western Wyoming Beverages’ ongoing hunger-relief efforts and leads directly into Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger, scheduled for January 10, 2026, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Packing Out Hunger brings together Western Wyoming Beverages employees, community members, businesses, and local leaders to pack nutritious meals that are distributed throughout Western Wyoming.

According to Feeding America, food insecurity continues to affect families across Wyoming, including children and seniors. Through initiatives like Cans for Cans and Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger, Western Wyoming Beverages remains committed to supporting local hunger-relief organizations and strengthening the communities where it operates.

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser, and many other beverage products in Southwest Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 50 years.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sean Valentine at 307-362-6332 or email at sean.valentine@wwbev.com.

For more information regarding food insecurities in Wyoming, visit the Wyoming Hunger Initiative website here.