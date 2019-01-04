Western Wyoming Beverages is Hiring Account Receivable Technician

Western Wyoming Beverages is seeking an Accounts Receivable Technician.
Western Wyoming Beverages is a family owned and operated company operating in Southwest Wyoming.
Position: Accounts Receivable Technician
Opening: Open Until Filled
Location: Rock Springs, WY
Pay: Depends on Experience
Benefits
Benefits include 401K, profit sharing, health insurance, paid time off, paid training, set Monday-Friday work schedule, discounted products and the opportunity to participate in company and community events.
Job Description
Western Wyoming Beverages is seeking a full-time AR Technician for its Rock Springs, WY location. The AR Technician has three primary responsibilities: administering the company’s accounts receivable system, including customer billing; assist the VP of Administration in various accounting functions; and daily administrative tasks such as answering phones, filing and troubleshooting issues as they arise.
Attention to detail, organization, and the ability to analyze complex data sets are necessary characteristics for the position. The ideal candidate will possess excellent computer and customer service skills, be extremely dependable, understand and respect confidentiality, work well as part of a team and have the desire to go beyond the job description to develop and implement strategies to improve our business.
Desired Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management, Finance or Accounting or an Associate’s degree in Business with 2-5 years of experience in accounts receivable/payable, administration or accounting.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, and application to:
*Western Wyoming Beverages is an Equal Opportunity Employer. This company does not and will not discriminate in employment and personnel practices on the basis of race, sex, age, handicap, religion, national origin or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.
About Western Wyoming Beverages
Western Wyoming Beverages is a family owned and operated company operating in Southwest Wyoming. Western Wyoming Beverages distributes beverage products from national brands including Pepsi and Budweiser.
In the company’s 40+ year history, Western Wyoming Beverages has built a reputation for its reliable service and friendly staff. WWB services Rock Springs, Jackson, Evanston, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Wamsutter, Big Piney, Mt. View and Lyman.
