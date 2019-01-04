Western Wyoming Beverages is Hiring Account Receivable Technician

Job Description

Western Wyoming Beverages is seeking a full-time AR Technician for its Rock Springs, WY location. The AR Technician has three primary responsibilities: administering the company’s accounts receivable system, including customer billing; assist the VP of Administration in various accounting functions; and daily administrative tasks such as answering phones, filing and troubleshooting issues as they arise.

Attention to detail, organization, and the ability to analyze complex data sets are necessary characteristics for the position. The ideal candidate will possess excellent computer and customer service skills, be extremely dependable, understand and respect confidentiality, work well as part of a team and have the desire to go beyond the job description to develop and implement strategies to improve our business.