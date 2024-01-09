Western Wyoming Beverages Launches Second Annual Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff

“I’m excited that Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff is back for a 2nd year and hoping we can increase the number of meals we can help pay for. Having kids within the school district of Sweetwater County School District #1, I’ve seen firsthand the struggles that some of these students have on a day-to-day basis, and wondering how to pay for their lunches should not be one of them. While individually we might not have the means to cover the entire school lunch debt for an entire district, together, with small contributions, we can make a substantial impact in support of the young minds in our community.” stated Amber Muir, Western Wyoming Beverages, Soda and Key Accounts Manager.