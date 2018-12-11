Western Wyoming Beverages Steps Up to ‘Pack Out Hunger’ in Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS– Employees from Western Wyoming Beverages packed 50,872 meals to be distributed to local food banks during their ‘Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger’ food packing event.

Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger was held on December 8, 2018 at the Bunning Hall Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs.



Over 166 Volunteers Helped Pack Meals

The meals are made of a high protein mix of rice and vegetables and will be distributed locally to the Sweetwater County Food Bank, Jackson Cupboard, Evanston’s Loards Store House and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

Western Wyoming Beverages was proud to host over 166 volunteers made up of employees, their families and local leaders for the food packing event which paired a great cause with a fun dance party to pack healthy meals.

This year’s meal count brings Western Wyoming Beverages two-year total to 81,976 meals!

“It was such an honor to participate in the Cans for Cans and Packing Out Hunger events! We pulled together as an entire company working with fellow employees in Jackson and Evanston to collect canned food and pack meals that will have an impact throughout Western Wyoming. We have some of the greatest people on the planet and it really showed as they gave up so much of their own time to help those in need.” – Zach Guier, Vice President, Western Wyoming Beverages





Over 6,3000 Pounds of Food Items Collected for ‘Cans for Cans’

In addition to their Packing Out Hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverages gave shoppers and consumers an opportunity to get involved.

Employees from Western Wyoming Beverages collected food outside of Smith’s locations in Rock Springs, Green River, Jackson and Evanston in their annual ‘Cans for Cans’ Canned Food Drive.

The teams collected over 6,300 pounds of non-perishable food and drink

items and over $600 which will also benefit the Sweetwater County Food Bank, Jackson Cupboard, Evanston’s Loards Store House and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

“Time and time again, I’m reminded at how lucky we are to live in Wyoming, where people truly care about their neighbors in need. It was awesome to see so many people come out and support our Cans for Cans Canned Food Drive and donate to their local food banks. Our Packing Out Hunger event was an awesome experience once again, our employees are absolutely amazing and stepped up BIG to pack 50,872 meals this year!” – Sean Valentine, President, Western Wyoming Beverages





About Western Wyoming Beverages

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser and many other great beverage products in Southwest Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 48 years.

Western Wyoming Beverages has long been proud to give back to the communities they operate in, giving back to the residents and organizations of Sweetwater County, Uinta County, Sublette County, Lincoln County and Teton County through many civic donations, sponsorships and partnerships.