Western Wyoming Claims 8th Straight Plains District Championship, Eyes Three-Peat at Nationals

LA JUNTA, COLO — Western Wyoming Community College continued its wrestling dynasty by winning its eighth consecutive NJCAA Plains District Championship, securing its spot at the NJCAA Nationals where the Mustangs will aim for a historic three-peat as back-to-back defending champions.

The Mustangs dominated the tournament, finishing with a commanding 124.0 team points, well ahead of second-place Southeast Community College’s 83.0 points. Western Wyoming showcased its depth and talent with seven individual champions, highlighting their relentless pursuit of excellence.

Seven Champions Lead the Way

Leading the charge was Sefton Douglass (125 lbs.), who pinned Calvin Mendez of Northeastern Junior College in 2:03, earning 14.0 team points. Douglass improved his season record to 26-2 with his impressive performance.

At 133 lbs., Zach Marrero secured his title with a dominant 9-1 major decision over Lance Olberding of Southeast Community College, boosting his record to 26-7.

Dmitri Alarcon (141 lbs.) delivered a thrilling victory in sudden victory overtime, edging out Ely Olberding from Southeast Community College 4-1. Alarcon’s clutch performance improved his season record to 35-5.

Hixon Canto (157 lbs.) matched Alarcon’s dramatic flair, winning in sudden victory 8-5 against Sebastian Freeman of Trinidad State. Canto’s win added another 14.0 team points to Western Wyoming’s tally.

In a closely contested 165 lbs. final, Banks Norby emerged victorious with a 4-3 decision over Asadbek Fayzullaev of Northwest College, raising his season record to 27-7.

Sam May (174 lbs.) showcased his prowess, defeating Jesse Thornton of Northwest College by a 12-1 major decision. May’s dominant performance secured his first-place finish and improved his record to 26-11.

Rounding out the champions was Banks Love (184 lbs.), who continued his stellar season with a 7-2 decision over Isaac White of Southeast Community College, improving to 34-5 on the year.

Podium Finishes Add to Team Success

Tommy Dalton (149 lbs.) and Dmarian Lopez (HWT) each earned runner-up finishes, contributing 11.0 team points apiece. Dalton fell to Keith Smith of Southeast Community College by a 10-1 major decision, while Lopez narrowly lost 4-1 to Jett Swain of Northwest College.

At 197 lbs., Francisco Ayala battled back to place third, pinning Marcel Gordon of Trinidad State in 4:22, adding 5.0 points to the team’s overall score.

Looking Ahead to Nationals

With their eighth straight district title in hand, the Mustangs will head to Nationals as the team to beat, looking to defend their championship and secure a remarkable third consecutive national title and solidify their legacy in NJCAA wrestling history.