Western Wyoming College Boar’s Tusk Winners

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming College celebrated the work of local writers, artists and photographers May 6 with its annual Boar’s Tusk reading, honoring the winners of the 2026 edition of the college’s literary and fine arts journal.

The reading had stellar attendance, featuring a standing-room-only crowd of students, parents, and faculty. The event is held each year to mark the release of Boar’s Tusk, a journal created by Western students that showcases literature, art, and photography from students and residents across Sweetwater County. This year’s issue includes 54 works from 27 different authors and artists.

Prizes of $75 for first place and $30 for second place were awarded in five categories: poetry, art, fiction, photography and nonfiction. Winners are selected by the journal’s student editors, who spend the year curating, designing and producing the publication.

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In poetry, Krystal Carmine took first prize for “On Not Knowing How to Be a Person.” Michael Barry, who also served as a consulting editor on the journal, placed second with “A Cage Made of Glass.”

The art category was topped by Phuong Pham’s “Witnessing You.” Jarrett Nipper, whose work also appears on the journal’s cover, took second with “Self-Portrait.”

In fiction, Minty Allred won first prize for “The First Soaring of the Robin.” Brandon Finley placed second with “Wasted on You.”

Fiona Barry’s “Indian Paintbrush” earned first prize in photography. Rah Reinholz, who served as the journal’s literary editor, took second with “Rocky Rainbows.”

Janet Lott swept the nonfiction category, winning both first prize for “Listening” and second prize for “Green Olives.”

Boar’s Tusk is produced as part of Western’s ENGL 2471 course, which students can take for one or two credits toward the college’s Creative Writing Certificate; community volunteers are also welcome to serve as editors. Submissions are accepted year-round through the journal’s website, with selections and prize winners announced each spring.

Print copies of the 2026 issue are available at the college’s information desk and on the Boar’s Tusk website, westernwyoming.edu/boarstusk.