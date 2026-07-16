Western Wyoming College Supports Art and Student Artists

Vincent van Gogh is credited with saying “I am seeking. I am striving. I am in it with all my heart.” Students can rest assured that Western Wyoming College is in it will all its heart too.

Before May’s graduation, Western honored its student artists during an end-of-year exhibition showcasing their creativity in a variety of media ranging from painting to ceramics.

Western’s art program allows students flexibility in pursuing their interests in visual art. The college offers a degree program in art that provides students with the technical foundation to achieve a career in visual art or design. The program gives students opportunities to hone their technique in several areas and mediums. Art scholarships are also available to students.

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Along with the awards and accolades handed to students, purchases made by faculty and administrators were also announced. The purchased pieces will be displaced in various campus offices. President Dr. Kirk Young, Associate Vice President of Finance Debbie Baker, Associate Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness Mark Rembacz, and Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Beth Gard purchased works displayed in the exhibition.

These lamp sculptures created by Linden Olson were purchased by Associate Vice President of Finance Debbie Baker.

Rita Osborne stands with Western Wyoming College President Dr. Kirk Young after Young agreed to purchase two of Osborne’s works.

The college’s art instructors also recognized student works. Assistant Professor of Art Ben Nathan and Instructor of Ceramics and 3D Design Bart Fetz presented students with their Instructor’s Prize and honorable mentions for work they like the most.

Sara Croft stands with Western Wyoming College Assistant Professor of Art Ben Nathan after being selected by Instructor of Ceramics and 3D Design Bart Fetz for his Instructor’s Prize.

“We each chose one that we have deemed the instructor’s prize, which is just the thing that we like the most,” Nathan said. “It doesn’t mean it’s the best, it doesn’t mean it’s better than others.”

Assistant Professor of Art Ben Nathan selected “Capra Dei: Oblitus” by Phyong Pham for his Instructor’s Prize.

A couple of artists received recognition through the Florence Alfano McEwin Legacy Award. McEwin was a longtime professor of art at Western and originally founded the college’s art gallery. She earned professor emeritus status in 2019 following 41 years of service to Western. McEwin remains involved with Western and has selected artwork for the award for the past three years. She selected one two-dimensional piece and one three-dimensional piece out of those hosted at the show.

Western Wyoming College Assistant Professor of Art Ben Nathan stands with Jarrett Nipper after Nipper was named the recipient of the Florence Alfano McEwin Legacy Award for his oil on canvas work “This is How I See my Cat.”

Students interested in the visual and performing arts at Western can find more information through Western’s website.