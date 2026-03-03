Western Wyoming Community College Announces March Events

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College invites the community to attend a variety of public events on campus throughout March.
Activities open to the public include enrollment dates, athletic events, enrichment opportunities and community gatherings.
Event dates, times and details are subject to change because of weather, scheduling adjustments or additional opportunities. The college’s official events calendar can be found at westernwyoming.edu/calendar for any updates.
The full events list is as follows:
- March 1-13: Inspired by Nature: An Exhibition of Sculptural Clay Works
- March 4: Sagebrush Session: In the Midst of Revolution: Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution by Assistant Professor of History Dr. Christopher Esing, at Square State Brewing from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- March 5-7: “Seussical” will offer nightly performances from 7:30-9 p.m., with a Saturday matinee from 2-3:30 p.m.
- March 6-7: Mustang Wrestlers head to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to compete in the NJCAA National Championship.
- March 7: Basketball Region 9 Play-In game.
- March 10: Western hosts the Southwest Wyoming High School Math Contest.
- March 11: It’s Just Shocking How Much Math I Use with Lance Caldwell (Instructor of Powerline Technology) in the MAC, room 1407 from 12:15-12:45 p.m.
- March 12-13: Seussical will offer nightly performances from 7:30-9:00 pm.
- March 12-14: Basketball Region 9 Tournament. Brackets announced by March 9.
- March 17: In coordination with Wyoming Workforce Services, the public can attend a free resume writing workshop from 12:15-1:45 pm in room 1006. Come early for a free lunch from 11:00 am – 12:00pm.
- March 20: Abigail Schneider’s exhibition: Material Girl will be on display in Western’s Art Gallery from March 20, through May 1.
- March 23-27: Spring Break for students.
- March 25-27: Western administrative offices close for Spring Break.
- March 30-31: SGA Spring Blood Drive. Find times to donate by visiting donors.vitalant.org and use code: Mustangs1 or sign up with an SGA member.
- March 31: Deadline for Western Nursing applications. Visit: westernwyoming.edu/nursing.