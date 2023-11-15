Western Wyoming Community College Board to Vote on Half-Million Dollar GEAR UP Grant

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Board of Trustees will consider accepting a few grants during its board meeting Thursday evening.

The meeting takes place at 6:45 p.m. in room 3060 at the college. A workshop is scheduled to take place at 5:45 p.m. in room 3071 and will focus on audit information.

A full agenda can be found here. The college provides a Zoom link for its board meetings the day of the meeting.

The college board will consider accepting a GEAR UP grant award totaling $501,255. The program the grant funds serves students from grade seven to college freshmen and focuses on providing comprehensive mentoring, financial aid, and academic planning, advising and career counseling. Western maintains the largest GEAR UP program in Wyoming and serves students throughout its five-county service area through the program.

Two other grants being considered by the board are an Adult Education Grant for $105,000 and an Option III grant award of $10,000. The funding comes from the Sweetwater County Board of Cooperative Educational Services. According to board information, the education grant supports basic adult education, high school equivalency preparation, English as a second language literacy programs and the education program the college offers at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. The Option III grant specifically focuses on credit recovery.

New business under consideration by the board includes a request to solicit bids for work on the college pool’s locker rooms, a Microsoft 365 subscription license, and a service contract for a sign language interpreter.