Western Wyoming Community College: Building the Future of Industrial Technology and Workforce Development.

In an ever-evolving world where every day offers a new opportunity for learning, Western Wyoming Community College (Western) stands as a beacon of growth and opportunity. Recognizing the challenges of pursuing higher education, from cost to self-doubt, Western is dedicated to highlighting success stories and proving that anyone, regardless of age or background, can achieve their academic and career goals.

At the heart of Western’s commitment to workforce development are its robust Manufacturing, Industrial Technology, and Workforce Development programs, including highly sought-after certifications in Welding and Electrical & Instrumentation (E&I) Technology. These programs are designed to equip students with the practical skills and knowledge needed to thrive in high-demand industries.

The E&I Program: Powering the Automated World

The Electrical & Instrumentation Technology program at Western is at the forefront of preparing students for the increasingly automated industrial landscape. As Sean Sherwin, an E&I instructor, explains, “The more automated the world becomes, the more automated industrial processes become, the more the instrumentation is needed to run these automated industrial processes.” The program is structured in five-week blocks, with each week comprising 12 classroom hours, offering an intensive yet manageable learning experience.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The instructors, many of whom come directly from industry, bring invaluable real-world experience to the classroom. While transitioning to teaching can be a challenge, requiring significant prep work and a new approach to sharing expertise, the rewards are immense. Sean, reflecting on his journey from 22 years at Bridger Valley Electric Company to an E&I instructor, emphasizes that the most rewarding aspect is working with the people – the students and colleagues. He notes, “I’m fortunate enough to be here with this group of people. They’re fantastic.”

The E&I field is experiencing rapid growth, with technology constantly evolving. Sean acknowledges the challenge of keeping up but highlights the high demand for skilled professionals. A significant development on the horizon for Western is the new nuclear technician program, which will heavily integrate E&I principles, offering exciting new opportunities for students.

Welding: A Foundation for Success

Western’s welding program is another cornerstone of its industrial technology offerings. Rick Pavissini, a welding instructor, proudly states that their programs are able to truly prepare students for jobs upon graduation, boasting an almost 100% job placement rate. This success is largely due to the hands-on approach, with labs designed to mirror real-world work environments. Crystal Reyes, Dean of Manufacturing, Industrial Technology and Workforce Development, affirms, “Our labs, they’ll be doing things in the labs that they’ll be doing when they go to work.”

The welding program also plays a crucial role in the industrial maintenance program, where students are cross-trained in both mechanics and welding to meet industry demands. Western maintains constant communication with industry partners through advisory councils, ensuring that the curriculum remains relevant and responsive to employer needs. This collaboration also facilitates customized training and testing for current employees looking to advance their skills.

A Welcoming Environment for All Learners

One of the most striking aspects of Western’s manufacturing and industrial technology programs is the inclusive and supportive environment. Students range from high school concurrent enrollment participants to individuals in their 60s looking to retrain for new careers.

Maury Johnson, a welding student, shared his initial apprehension about college but quickly found a “welcoming environment.” He describes his first day as “one of the best first days of school I’ve ever had,” emphasizing the immediate sense of belonging and the ease of making friends. Rick Pavissini echoes this sentiment, describing the entire department as a “family,” where open communication and mutual support are paramount.

Dennis Gelvington, an E&I student, exemplifies the courage and determination of adult learners. After being on disability for several years due to lung issues, he decided to return to education to retrain for a new career. He found the transition “difficult” primarily due to feeling “out of place because of my age,” but he praises the professors for making him feel welcome. Dennis is pursuing a certificate to re-enter the workforce as quickly as possible, hoping to work in instrumentation and controls for at least another 10 years, ideally in the local area. His story is a testament to the transformative power of education and the support provided by Western.

Innovation and Accessibility

Western is continuously striving to enhance its programs and accommodate more students. Many of their programs have waiting lists, leading to efforts to open new sections while maintaining an optimal student-to-instructor ratio. The college actively seeks qualified instructors with industry experience, understanding that while teaching skills can be developed, real-world knowledge is paramount. As Crystal went on to state, “We can help with that. We can guide that… you’re the expert in this area.”

The welding program, in particular, offers a flexible entry schedule, allowing students to attend labs from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM. This flexibility is crucial for shift workers and those balancing multiple responsibilities, demonstrating Western’s commitment to accessibility. As Rick highlights, “I’ve had students, a full-time mother, had three kids, a full-time job, and still carry 12 credits here. Anybody that cries to me? I don’t think so.”

Looking to the Future

The Manufacturing, Industrial Technology, and Workforce Development programs at Western are not just about earning a degree or certificate; they’re about building a future. The focus on practical, hands-on learning, coupled with strong industry partnerships and a supportive family-like environment, ensures that graduates are not only job-ready but also poised for long-term success. With new equipment like CNC lathes and plasma cutters, and emerging fields like nuclear technology, Western remains at the forefront of preparing the next generation of skilled professionals for Wyoming and beyond.