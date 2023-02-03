Western Wyoming Community College Honor Rolls

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Western Wyoming Community College recently released its 2022 Fall Semester honor rolls, including the President’s List and the full-time and part-time Dean’s List.
Membership on the President’s list is limited to those students who complete a minimum of 12 credit hours in a single semester and earn a letter grade of “A” in each course in which they are enrolled.
Membership on the Dean’s list is limited to those students who complete 12 semester hours with a letter grade and a minimum grade point average of 3.25. Membership on the Dean’s Part-Time list is limited to those students who have completed at least 12 semester hours cumulatively and at least 6 semester hours this semester with a letter grade and with at least a 3.50 GPA.
Congratulations!
President’s List
|Aaron
|Ortiz
|Kemmerer, WY
|Abby
|Hautala
|Rock Springs, WY
|Abigail
|Doxey
|Hyde Park, UT
|Aiden
|Runnion
|Kemmerer, WY
|Alexis
|Thomas
|Evanston, WY
|Alyssa
|Derosas
|Evanston, WY
|Alyx
|Moneyhun
|Rock Springs, WY
|Ashelynn
|Birch
|Green River, WY
|Ashlee
|Hunt-Nicodemus
|Big Piney, WY
|Ava
|Wilcox
|Providence, UT
|Bridger
|Ricks
|Perry, UT
|Byron
|Cordova
|Rock Springs, WY
|Cade
|Maynard
|Rock Springs, WY
|Candy
|Hamblin
|Evanston, WY
|Chase
|Moody
|Rock Springs, WY
|Christian
|Kelly
|Kemmerer, WY
|Claire
|Edman
|Rock Springs, WY
|Cole
|Barnes
|Rock Springs, WY
|Colton
|Erickson
|Woods Cross, UT
|Cydnee
|Sturlaugson
|Green River, WY
|Dane
|Lupher
|Mountain View, WY
|Dashaela
|Nations
|Rock Springs, WY
|Davan
|French
|Rock Springs, WY
|Derek
|Jacobsen
|Rock Springs, WY
|Destiny
|Britton
|Rock Springs, WY
|Eduardo
|De la Torre
|Rock Springs, WY
|Emily
|Harris
|Kemmerer, WY
|Emma
|Christiansen
|Green River, WY
|Emma
|Curtis
|Rock Springs, WY
|Emma
|Granthem
|Lehi, UT
|Emma
|Patik
|Casper, WY
|Ethan
|Coy
|Kimberly, ID
|Felicia
|Crawford
|Green River, WY
|Gavin
|DeRosas
|Evanston, WY
|Haruka
|Yamazaki
|Kawasaki, Kanagawa-Ken
|Hugo
|Ferreira
|Hunter
|Gross
|Mountain View, WY
|Ian
|Anderson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Ian
|Baird
|Rock Springs, WY
|Isabell
|Salas
|Green River, WY
|James
|Davis
|Green River, WY
|James
|VonRembow
|Rock Springs, WY
|Janeth
|Grimaldo
|Rock Springs, WY
|Jax
|Coburn
|Marysvale, UT
|Jaylee
|Fernelius
|North Ogden, UT
|Jeremy
|Cain
|Cedar City, UT
|Jerry
|Starner
|Rock Springs, WY
|Joel
|Chambers
|Rock Springs, WY
|Juan
|Villarreal
|Point of Rocks, WY
|Kaitlinn
|Torres
|Evanston, WY
|Kaitlyn
|Hiatt
|Smithfield, UT
|Kaleb
|Busby
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kaleb
|Click
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kaley
|Sikora
|Franktown, CO
|Karson
|Hensley
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kasia
|Leavitt
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kathryn
|Schulthess
|Kemmerer, WY
|Kaycee
|Olsen
|Green River, WY
|Kenisten
|Weaver
|Roosevelt, UT
|Kyler
|Hurdsman
|Mountain View, WY
|Kylie
|Edwards
|Bedford, WY
|Lachlan
|Johnson
|Afton, WY
|Leena
|Owens
|Rock Springs, WY
|Leiana
|Thornton
|Kahului, HI
|Lexus
|Brown
|Afton, WY
|Lillyn
|Bailey
|Liberty, UT
|Lindsay
|Miner
|Randolph, UT
|Madison
|Bailey
|Twin Falls, ID
|Marlene
|Neff
|Green River, WY
|Matthew
|Garver
|Green River, WY
|Maxwell
|Lightner
|Rock Springs, WY
|Morgen
|Forbush
|Rock Springs, WY
|Nicole
|Weber
|Rock Springs, WY
|Nikaila
|Bell
|South Weber, UT
|Oliver
|Anderson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Owen
|Madsen
|Afton, WY
|Paityn
|Auger
|South Weber, UT
|Patrick
|Hager
|Rock Springs, WY
|Rachel
|Shuler
|Rock Springs, WY
|Rena
|Rogers
|Rock Springs, WY
|Rikki
|Cozad
|Rock Springs, WY
|Ryan
|Olson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Saige
|Alldredge
|Rock Springs, WY
|Sara
|Anderson
|Grace, ID
|Sara
|Davidson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Shanahan
|Nelson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Shelby
|Vasa
|Rock Springs, WY
|Shenan
|Archuletta
|Rock Springs, WY
|Sierra
|Skinner
|Rawlins, WY
|Stuart
|Chrusciel
|Rock Springs, WY
|Tasha
|Seppie
|Rock Springs, WY
|Taylor
|Berg
|Green River, WY
|Tess
|Erickson
|Afton, WY
|Todd
|Clark
|Afton, WY
|Trever
|Condos
|Lyman, WY
|Xander
|Lindsey
|Green River, WY
|Zion
|Ruckard
|Aurora, CO
|Zoe
|Botz
|Rock Springs, WY
Dean’s Full-time Student List
|Abbigail
|Alvord
|Lehi, UT
|Abigail
|Kennah
|Green River, WY
|Abigail
|Merkley
|Farson, WY
|Adrian
|Medina
|Rock Springs, WY
|Aimee
|Skaggs
|Evanston, WY
|Alicia
|Harrison
|Green River, WY
|Aliya
|Edwards
|Rawlins, WY
|Allison
|Collinwood
|Ogden, UT
|Allison
|Murray
|Rock Springs, WY
|Allyson
|Turner
|Rock Springs, WY
|Alysa
|Cantlin
|Mountain View, WY
|Alyssa
|Martinez
|Rock Springs, WY
|Anastasia
|Lott
|Rock Springs, WY
|Andrew
|Diaz
|Rock Springs, WY
|Andrew
|Newcomb
|Denali Park, AK
|Andy
|Mei
|Rock Springs, WY
|Angelina
|Vitanza
|Pinedale, WY
|Ashley
|Hernandez
|Rawlins, WY
|Ashley
|Thomas
|Mountain View, WY
|Ashlyn
|Nibert
|Weatherford, TX
|Aubrie
|Winkler
|Fort Bridger, WY
|Aurora
|Kozminski
|Farson, WY
|Aurora
|Looney
|Daniel, WY
|Austyn
|Tuttle
|Rawlins, WY
|Barrick
|Hess
|Rock Springs, WY
|Blake
|Wood
|Kemmerer, WY
|Bradie
|Suter
|Bedford, WY
|Brandon
|Allen
|Green River, WY
|Brent
|Wilde
|Green River, WY
|Brookelynn
|White
|Cheyenne, WY
|Brooklyn
|Flint
|Pinedale, WY
|Bryan
|Irene
|Green River, WY
|Cadence
|Alldredge
|Rock Springs, WY
|Caleb
|Kneeland
|Rock Springs, WY
|Callee
|Hill
|Plain City, UT
|Calvin
|Holm
|Rock Springs, WY
|Carla
|Nelson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Casey
|Olds
|Green River, WY
|Cash
|Christensen
|Rock Springs, WY
|Cesar
|Magana
|Green River, WY
|Chantae
|Hendrickson
|Evanston, WY
|Chok
|Garang
|Christopher
|Sandoval
|Rock Springs, WY
|Claudia
|Reyes
|Green River, WY
|Cody
|Jackson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Colin
|Malec
|Rock Springs, WY
|Connor
|Howe
|Rock Springs, WY
|Corinne
|Henderson
|Morgan, UT
|Crystal
|Aguilar
|Rock Springs, WY
|Damaris
|Gonzalez
|Evanston, WY
|Daniel
|Scott
|Rock Springs, WY
|Darwin
|Alarcon
|Rock Springs, WY
|Denise
|Brewer
|Rawlins, WY
|Deric
|Hogan
|Rock Springs, WY
|Destiny
|Provence
|Rock Springs, WY
|Dillon
|Nations
|Rock Springs, WY
|Dylan
|Coburn
|Rock Springs, WY
|Eamonn
|Walters
|Alpine, WY
|Eilana
|Adkison
|Reliance, WY
|Eliza
|Burgess
|Green River, WY
|Emily
|Mayer
|Rawlins, WY
|Emily
|Navarro
|Green River, WY
|Emmie
|Archibald
|Green River, WY
|Enrique
|Robles
|Rock Springs, WY
|Enshawntae
|Rall
|Rock Springs, WY
|Esther
|Broom
|Bountiful, UT
|Ethan
|Cantlin
|Mountain View, WY
|Forbes
|Reynolds
|Green River, WY
|Fred
|Puffer
|Rock Springs, WY
|Gabriel
|Garcia
|Rock Springs, WY
|Glenis
|Denney
|Cody, WY
|Grace
|Davis
|Pinedale, WY
|Grace
|Pruden
|Sandy, UT
|Gregory
|Davis
|Rock Springs, WY
|Gregory
|Reese
|Rock Springs, WY
|Gregory
|Sherwin
|Green River, WY
|Guadalupe
|Obrien
|Rock Springs, WY
|Guy
|Vandenberg
|Green River, WY
|Hailey
|Hautala
|Rock Springs, WY
|Hailey
|Stuart
|Mountain View, WY
|Haley
|Revelli
|Rock Springs, WY
|Hana
|Tanaka
|Hannah
|Harris
|Harlie
|Eason
|Green River, WY
|Hayley
|Cloward
|Green River, WY
|Helen
|Rasmussen
|Riverton, WY
|Ighlee
|Thoren
|Farson, WY
|Isabelle
|Uhrig
|Vernal, UT
|Issac
|Howard
|Rock Springs, WY
|Jackson
|Owen
|Star Valley Ranch, WY
|Jacob
|Smith
|Eden, WY
|Jaidyn
|Carr
|Rock Springs, WY
|James
|Lytle
|Afton, WY
|Jaren
|Marx
|Santa Clara, UT
|Jaron
|Shereda
|Green River, WY
|Jasmine
|McCann
|Reliance, WY
|Jayson
|Klepper
|Green River, WY
|Jeran
|Spicer
|Rock Springs, WY
|Jeremy
|Adams
|Rock Springs, WY
|Jessica
|Lang
|Rock Springs, WY
|Jocelyn
|Johnson
|Evanston, WY
|John
|Maffei
|Opal, WY
|Jordyn
|Carr
|Rock Springs, WY
|Jose
|Islas Sanchez
|Rock Springs, WY
|Jose
|Martinez
|Rock Springs, WY
|Joshua
|Rampelburg
|Evanston, WY
|Juan
|Mascorro
|Rawlins, WY
|Kaden
|Allen
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kaitlyn
|Burnham
|Mountain View, WY
|Kambria
|Bennion
|Grover, WY
|Kathleen
|Tucker
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kelli
|Roberts
|Boulder, WY
|Khristian
|Sanarez
|Green River, WY
|Kianna
|Cleveland
|Eden, WY
|Kidus
|Negeri
|Kiera
|Mignerey
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kirill
|Mecham
|Grantsville, UT
|Kristina
|Cassel
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kyle
|Beard
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kyler
|Aullman
|Afton, WY
|Laci
|Zuck
|Rock Springs, WY
|Lain
|Mitchelson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Larry
|Clark
|Rock Springs, WY
|Levi
|Swasey
|Green River, WY
|Lindsey
|Brown
|Rock Springs, WY
|Lizette
|Garcia
|Rawlins, WY
|Lorenzo
|Solano
|Rock Springs, WY
|Lucy
|Lowell
|Rock Springs, WY
|Madison
|Yoak
|Green River, WY
|Madyson
|Green
|Evanston, WY
|Maria
|Elsen
|Evanston, WY
|Marie
|Tucker
|Rock Springs, WY
|Mark
|Shirley
|Livermore, CO
|Marquel
|Hawkins
|Evanston, WY
|Mary
|McLaren
|Rock Springs, WY
|McCall
|Hogge
|Liberty, UT
|Megan
|McComas
|Green River, WY
|Meghan
|Bradley
|Rock Springs, WY
|Meleah
|Covill-Robinson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Michael
|Montoya
|Green River, WY
|Monica
|Martinez
|Rock Springs, WY
|Nathan
|Campos
|Green River, WY
|Nicholas
|Archuletta
|Rock Springs, WY
|Nicholas
|Howe
|Rock Springs, WY
|Nicholas
|Hughes
|Rock Springs, WY
|Niki
|McKenzie
|Green River, WY
|Olivia
|Nielsen
|Green River, WY
|Payton
|Calico
|Saint George, UT
|Phuong
|Pham
|Rock Springs, WY
|Preston
|Howes
|Afton, WY
|Rachel
|Goff
|Rock Springs, WY
|Raegan
|Anderson
|Lyman, WY
|Raven
|Heaton
|Lyman, WY
|Richard
|Tetteh-Buckson
|Riley
|Price
|Green River, WY
|Ryan
|Lampert
|Rock Springs, WY
|Rylee
|Kendall
|Rock Springs, WY
|Rylee
|Leavitt
|Kemmerer, WY
|Samantha
|Brewer
|Grover, WY
|Samantha
|McGee
|Afton, WY
|Samuel
|Witte
|Green River, WY
|Sara
|Torres
|Rock Springs, WY
|Sarah
|Kracht
|Meeker, CO
|Savannah
|Cheney
|Rock Springs, WY
|Savannah
|Montoya
|Rock Springs, WY
|Shane
|Ellison
|Rock Springs, WY
|Shawn
|Keller
|Rock Springs, WY
|Skylee
|Gomez
|Green River, WY
|Spencer
|Larson
|Afton, WY
|Stacie
|Ward
|Evanston, WY
|Stephanie
|Oehler
|Fort Bridger, WY
|Taden
|Morrell
|Rock Springs, WY
|Tamryn
|Blom
|Casper, WY
|Tanner
|Morin
|Rock Springs, WY
|Tanner
|Roberts
|Pinedale, WY
|Tanya
|Fry
|Rock Springs, WY
|Tara
|Stewart
|Rock Springs, WY
|Timothy
|Atkinson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Timothy
|Wilcock
|Rock Springs, WY
|Tony
|Woodruff
|Rock Springs, WY
|Trevor
|Jones
|Farson, WY
|Trista
|Wales
|Rock Springs, WY
|Tristan
|Haley
|Pinedale, WY
|Tristen
|Heslep
|Green River, WY
|Tyler
|Thomas
|Cedar City, UT
|Tyson
|Hawkins
|Lehi, UT
|Victoria
|Bertagnolli
|Rock Springs, WY
|Wyatt
|Anderson
|Lyman, WY
|Wyatt
|McDermott
|Thermopolis, WY
|Wynn
|Officer
|Lyman, WY
|Zack
|Anderson
|Herriman, UT
|Zoe
|Kautzman
|Rock Springs, WY
Dean’s Part-Time Student List
|Adam
|Kinyon
|Rock Springs, WY
|Adrienne
|Unertl
|Evanston, WY
|Aidan
|Salinas
|Mountain View,
|Allysa
|Drinkle
|Green River, WY
|Andrew
|Jones
|Pinedale, WY
|Annette
|Tanner
|Rock Springs, WY
|Anthony
|Chasse
|Rock Springs, WY
|Ashley
|Anderson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Bailey
|Steele
|Rawlins, WY
|Benjamin
|Murray
|Rock Springs, WY
|Bentley
|Lovelady
|Grover, WY
|Brady
|Young
|Green River, WY
|Braxton
|Cordova
|Green River, WY
|Brianna
|Strauss
|Green River, WY
|Brinley
|Nelson
|Green River, WY
|Brinley
|Green
|Rawlins, WY
|Brissa
|Proa
|Rock Springs, WY
|Brittany
|Ritter
|Kemmerer, WY
|Celeste
|Niemoth
|Rock Springs, WY
|Cherise
|McBride
|Evanston, WY
|Chevy
|Stanton
|Rock Springs, WY
|Courtney
|Clark
|Green River, WY
|Dalton
|Stoddard
|Kemmerer, WY
|Debra
|Uhls
|Rock Springs, WY
|Dorathea
|Potter
|Green River, WY
|Dylan
|Chatterley
|Rock Springs, WY
|Elizabeth
|Taylor
|Green River, WY
|Ella
|Stanton
|Green River, WY
|Ella
|Roberts
|Rock Springs, WY
|Estefania
|Cuellar Flores
|Rock Springs, WY
|Ethan
|Nelson
|Afton, WY
|Ethan
|Frakes
|Rawlins, WY
|Eva
|Nitschke
|Rawlins, WY
|Evan
|Dietz
|Cokeville, WY
|Gracilynn
|Ward
|Freedom, WY
|Gustavo
|Hernandez
|Rock Springs, WY
|HanMi
|Park
|Rock Springs, WY
|Heather
|Ward
|Rawlins, WY
|Heather
|Kroupa
|Rock Springs, WY
|James
|Purcell
|Evanston, WY
|Jayla
|Braden
|Green River, WY
|Jerra
|Lester
|Green River, WY
|John
|Stine
|Green River, WY
|Justin
|Bogden
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kaeleb
|Knavel
|Green River, WY
|Katelin
|Beck
|Green River, WY
|Kathryn
|Clark
|Cokeville, WY
|Laural
|Kurth
|Green River, WY
|Leslie
|Alvarado-Godina
|Rock Springs, WY
|Liberty
|Sevenski
|Green River, WY
|Lily
|Bates
|Mountain View, WY
|Lydia
|Hinkle
|Dubois, WY
|Maggie
|Smith
|Rock Springs, WY
|Makenzie
|Wagstaff
|Afton, WY
|Malea
|Gomez
|Green River, WY
|Mary
|Davies
|Rock Springs, WY
|McKayla
|Berg
|Lyman, WY
|Megan
|Fisher
|Evanston, WY
|Mia
|Rosas
|Green River, WY
|Nathan
|Mitchell
|Green River, WY
|Neely
|Prater
|Pinedale, WY
|Nicole
|Moore
|Rawlins, WY
|Oaklee
|Hanks
|Green River, WY
|Olivia
|Sheets
|Green River, WY
|Olivia
|Rainey
|Thayne, WY
|Orlando
|Gonzalez
|Rock Springs, WY
|Paige
|Layne
|Rock Springs, WY
|Pamela
|Schumacher
|Midvale, UT
|Raygan
|Cochrun
|Green River, WY
|Rebecca
|Barton-Stewart
|Rock Springs, WY
|Regina
|Hoogendoorn
|Gillette, WY
|Robert
|Nellen
|Kemmerer, WY
|Rochelle
|Taylor
|Green River, WY
|Ryan
|Fischer
|Green River, WY
|Samuel
|Godfrey
|Evanston, WY
|Sarah
|Hissong
|Gillette, WY
|Sarah
|Stipe
|Rawlins, WY
|Savanna
|Noorda
|Evanston, WY
|ShanDee
|Welling
|Evanston, WY
|Shanndan
|Lamorie
|Rock Springs, WY
|Skylynn
|Harmon
|Rock Springs, WY
|Spencer
|Searle
|Rawlins, WY
|Tamara
|Boglino – Mercer
|Mountain View, WY
|Taylor
|Seilbach
|Rock Springs, WY
|Taylor
|Haderlie
|Smoot, WY
|Tonya
|Jaure
|Rawlins, WY
|Trysta
|Burgess
|Evanston, WY
|Valarie
|Toomey
|Rock Springs, WY
|Vanessa
|Valerio
|Granger, WY
|Victoria
|Watkins
|Rock Springs, WY
|Wesley
|Smith
|Rock Springs, WY
|Whitney
|Prior
|Rawlins, WY
|William
|Robinson
|Rawlins, WY
|Wyatt
|Jensen
|Ft Bridger, WY
|Zachary
|Friel
|Green River, WY
|Zachary
|Croft
|Rock Springs, WY