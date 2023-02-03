Western Wyoming Community College Honor Rolls

Western Wyoming Community College Honor Rolls

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Western Wyoming Community College recently released its 2022 Fall Semester honor rolls, including the President’s List and the full-time and part-time Dean’s List.

Membership on the President’s list is limited to those students who complete a minimum of 12 credit hours in a single semester and earn a letter grade of “A” in each course in which they are enrolled.

Membership on the Dean’s list is limited to those students who complete 12 semester hours with a letter grade and a minimum grade point average of 3.25. Membership on the Dean’s Part-Time list is limited to those students who have completed at least 12 semester hours cumulatively and at least 6 semester hours this semester with a letter grade and with at least a 3.50 GPA.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Congratulations!

President’s List

AaronOrtizKemmerer, WY
AbbyHautalaRock Springs, WY 
AbigailDoxeyHyde Park, UT 
AidenRunnionKemmerer, WY 
AlexisThomasEvanston, WY 
AlyssaDerosasEvanston, WY 
AlyxMoneyhunRock Springs, WY 
AshelynnBirchGreen River, WY
AshleeHunt-NicodemusBig Piney, WY 
AvaWilcoxProvidence, UT 
BridgerRicksPerry, UT 
ByronCordovaRock Springs, WY
CadeMaynardRock Springs, WY
CandyHamblinEvanston, WY 
ChaseMoodyRock Springs, WY
ChristianKellyKemmerer, WY 
ClaireEdmanRock Springs, WY 
ColeBarnesRock Springs, WY 
ColtonEricksonWoods Cross, UT 
CydneeSturlaugsonGreen River, WY 
DaneLupherMountain View, WY 
DashaelaNationsRock Springs, WY 
DavanFrenchRock Springs, WY
DerekJacobsenRock Springs, WY 
DestinyBrittonRock Springs, WY 
EduardoDe la TorreRock Springs, WY
EmilyHarrisKemmerer, WY 
EmmaChristiansenGreen River, WY 
EmmaCurtisRock Springs, WY 
EmmaGranthemLehi, UT 
EmmaPatikCasper, WY
EthanCoyKimberly, ID 
FeliciaCrawfordGreen River, WY 
GavinDeRosasEvanston, WY 
HarukaYamazakiKawasaki, Kanagawa-Ken
HugoFerreira 
HunterGrossMountain View, WY
IanAndersonRock Springs, WY 
IanBairdRock Springs, WY 
IsabellSalasGreen River, WY
JamesDavisGreen River, WY 
JamesVonRembowRock Springs, WY
JanethGrimaldoRock Springs, WY
JaxCoburnMarysvale, UT 
JayleeFerneliusNorth Ogden, UT 
JeremyCainCedar City, UT 
JerryStarnerRock Springs, WY 
JoelChambersRock Springs, WY 
JuanVillarrealPoint of Rocks, WY 
KaitlinnTorresEvanston, WY
KaitlynHiattSmithfield, UT 
KalebBusbyRock Springs, WY 
KalebClickRock Springs, WY
KaleySikoraFranktown, CO 
KarsonHensleyRock Springs, WY
KasiaLeavittRock Springs, WY 
KathrynSchulthessKemmerer, WY 
KayceeOlsenGreen River, WY
KenistenWeaverRoosevelt, UT 
KylerHurdsmanMountain View, WY 
KylieEdwardsBedford, WY
LachlanJohnsonAfton, WY 
LeenaOwensRock Springs, WY 
LeianaThorntonKahului, HI 
LexusBrownAfton, WY 
LillynBaileyLiberty, UT 
LindsayMinerRandolph, UT 
MadisonBaileyTwin Falls, ID 
MarleneNeffGreen River, WY 
MatthewGarverGreen River, WY 
MaxwellLightnerRock Springs, WY 
MorgenForbushRock Springs, WY 
NicoleWeberRock Springs, WY 
NikailaBellSouth Weber, UT
OliverAndersonRock Springs, WY 
OwenMadsenAfton, WY 
PaitynAugerSouth Weber, UT 
PatrickHagerRock Springs, WY 
RachelShulerRock Springs, WY 
RenaRogersRock Springs, WY
RikkiCozadRock Springs, WY 
RyanOlsonRock Springs, WY
SaigeAlldredgeRock Springs, WY
SaraAndersonGrace, ID
SaraDavidsonRock Springs, WY 
ShanahanNelsonRock Springs, WY 
ShelbyVasaRock Springs, WY
ShenanArchulettaRock Springs, WY 
SierraSkinnerRawlins, WY 
StuartChruscielRock Springs, WY
TashaSeppieRock Springs, WY
TaylorBergGreen River, WY 
TessEricksonAfton, WY
ToddClarkAfton, WY 
TreverCondosLyman, WY
XanderLindseyGreen River, WY 
ZionRuckardAurora, CO
ZoeBotzRock Springs, WY 

Dean’s Full-time Student List

AbbigailAlvordLehi, UT 
AbigailKennahGreen River, WY 
AbigailMerkleyFarson, WY 
AdrianMedinaRock Springs, WY 
AimeeSkaggsEvanston, WY 
AliciaHarrisonGreen River, WY 
AliyaEdwardsRawlins, WY
AllisonCollinwoodOgden, UT 
AllisonMurrayRock Springs, WY 
AllysonTurnerRock Springs, WY 
AlysaCantlinMountain View, WY 
AlyssaMartinezRock Springs, WY 
AnastasiaLottRock Springs, WY  
AndrewDiazRock Springs, WY  
AndrewNewcombDenali Park, AK
AndyMeiRock Springs, WY  
AngelinaVitanzaPinedale, WY 
AshleyHernandezRawlins, WY 
AshleyThomasMountain View, WY 
AshlynNibertWeatherford, TX
AubrieWinklerFort Bridger, WY 
AuroraKozminskiFarson, WY 
AuroraLooneyDaniel, WY 
AustynTuttleRawlins, WY 
BarrickHessRock Springs, WY 
BlakeWoodKemmerer, WY
BradieSuterBedford, WY
BrandonAllenGreen River, WY   
BrentWildeGreen River, WY   
BrookelynnWhiteCheyenne, WY 
BrooklynFlintPinedale, WY 
BryanIreneGreen River, WY  
CadenceAlldredgeRock Springs, WY  
CalebKneelandRock Springs, WY  
CalleeHillPlain City, UT
CalvinHolmRock Springs, WY  
CarlaNelsonRock Springs, WY  
CaseyOldsGreen River, WY  
CashChristensenRock Springs, WY 
CesarMaganaGreen River, WY  
ChantaeHendricksonEvanston, WY 
ChokGarang 
ChristopherSandovalRock Springs, WY  
ClaudiaReyesGreen River, WY   
CodyJacksonRock Springs, WY  
ColinMalecRock Springs, WY  
ConnorHoweRock Springs, WY  
CorinneHendersonMorgan, UT 
CrystalAguilarRock Springs, WY  
DamarisGonzalezEvanston, WY
DanielScottRock Springs, WY
DarwinAlarconRock Springs, WY  
DeniseBrewerRawlins, WY 
DericHoganRock Springs, WY  
DestinyProvenceRock Springs, WY  
DillonNationsRock Springs, WY 
DylanCoburnRock Springs, WY  
EamonnWaltersAlpine, WY 
EilanaAdkisonReliance, WY
ElizaBurgessGreen River, WY   
EmilyMayerRawlins, WY 
EmilyNavarroGreen River, WY   
EmmieArchibaldGreen River, WY  
EnriqueRoblesRock Springs, WY 
EnshawntaeRallRock Springs, WY  
EstherBroomBountiful, UT
EthanCantlinMountain View, WY 
ForbesReynoldsGreen River, WY   
FredPufferRock Springs, WY
GabrielGarciaRock Springs, WY  
GlenisDenneyCody, WY
GraceDavisPinedale, WY
GracePrudenSandy, UT 
GregoryDavisRock Springs, WY 
GregoryReeseRock Springs, WY 
GregorySherwinGreen River, WY  
GuadalupeObrienRock Springs, WY  
GuyVandenbergGreen River, WY   
HaileyHautalaRock Springs, WY  
HaileyStuartMountain View, WY 
HaleyRevelliRock Springs, WY  
HanaTanaka 
HannahHarris 
HarlieEasonGreen River, WY  
HayleyClowardGreen River, WY   
HelenRasmussenRiverton, WY
IghleeThorenFarson, WY
IsabelleUhrigVernal, UT
IssacHowardRock Springs, WY 
JacksonOwenStar Valley Ranch, WY 
JacobSmithEden, WY 
JaidynCarrRock Springs, WY  
JamesLytleAfton, WY 
JarenMarxSanta Clara, UT 
JaronSheredaGreen River, WY  
JasmineMcCannReliance, WY 
JaysonKlepperGreen River, WY  
JeranSpicerRock Springs, WY  
JeremyAdamsRock Springs, WY  
JessicaLangRock Springs, WY  
JocelynJohnsonEvanston, WY
JohnMaffeiOpal, WY 
JordynCarrRock Springs, WY  
JoseIslas SanchezRock Springs, WY 
JoseMartinezRock Springs, WY  
JoshuaRampelburgEvanston, WY 
JuanMascorroRawlins, WY 
KadenAllenRock Springs, WY 
KaitlynBurnhamMountain View, WY
KambriaBennionGrover, WY
KathleenTuckerRock Springs, WY  
KelliRobertsBoulder, WY 
KhristianSanarezGreen River, WY 
KiannaClevelandEden, WY 
KidusNegeri 
KieraMignereyRock Springs, WY  
KirillMechamGrantsville, UT 
KristinaCasselRock Springs, WY  
KyleBeardRock Springs, WY 
KylerAullmanAfton, WY
LaciZuckRock Springs, WY  
LainMitchelsonRock Springs, WY 
LarryClarkRock Springs, WY  
LeviSwaseyGreen River, WY   
LindseyBrownRock Springs, WY
LizetteGarciaRawlins, WY
LorenzoSolanoRock Springs, WY 
LucyLowellRock Springs, WY 
MadisonYoakGreen River, WY  
Madyson GreenEvanston, WY 
MariaElsenEvanston, WY    
MarieTuckerRock Springs, WY  
MarkShirleyLivermore, CO
MarquelHawkinsEvanston, WY 
MaryMcLarenRock Springs, WY 
McCallHoggeLiberty, UT 
MeganMcComasGreen River, WY   
MeghanBradleyRock Springs, WY 
MeleahCovill-RobinsonRock Springs, WY  
MichaelMontoyaGreen River, WY  
MonicaMartinezRock Springs, WY 
NathanCamposGreen River, WY   
NicholasArchulettaRock Springs, WY  
NicholasHoweRock Springs, WY 
NicholasHughesRock Springs, WY 
NikiMcKenzieGreen River, WY   
OliviaNielsenGreen River, WY   
PaytonCalicoSaint George, UT
PhuongPham Rock Springs, WY  
PrestonHowesAfton, WY 
RachelGoffRock Springs, WY  
RaeganAndersonLyman, WY 
Raven HeatonLyman, WY
RichardTetteh-Buckson 
RileyPriceGreen River, WY  
RyanLampertRock Springs, WY  
RyleeKendallRock Springs, WY 
RyleeLeavittKemmerer, WY 
SamanthaBrewerGrover, WY
SamanthaMcGeeAfton, WY 
SamuelWitteGreen River, WY   
SaraTorresRock Springs, WY  
SarahKrachtMeeker, CO
SavannahCheneyRock Springs, WY
SavannahMontoyaRock Springs, WY 
ShaneEllisonRock Springs, WY  
ShawnKellerRock Springs, WY 
SkyleeGomezGreen River, WY  
SpencerLarsonAfton, WY 
StacieWardEvanston, WY    
StephanieOehlerFort Bridger, WY
TadenMorrellRock Springs, WY  
TamrynBlomCasper, WY
TannerMorinRock Springs, WY  
TannerRobertsPinedale, WY
TanyaFryRock Springs, WY  
TaraStewartRock Springs, WY  
TimothyAtkinsonRock Springs, WY 
TimothyWilcockRock Springs, WY 
TonyWoodruffRock Springs, WY  
TrevorJonesFarson, WY
TristaWalesRock Springs, WY  
TristanHaleyPinedale, WY
TristenHeslepGreen River, WY   
TylerThomasCedar City, UT
TysonHawkinsLehi, UT
VictoriaBertagnolliRock Springs, WY 
WyattAndersonLyman, WY 
WyattMcDermottThermopolis, WY 
WynnOfficerLyman, WY 
ZackAndersonHerriman, UT
ZoeKautzmanRock Springs, WY  

Dean’s Part-Time Student List

AdamKinyonRock Springs, WY 
AdrienneUnertlEvanston, WY 
AidanSalinasMountain View,
Allysa DrinkleGreen River, WY  
AndrewJonesPinedale, WY
AnnetteTannerRock Springs, WY 
AnthonyChasseRock Springs, WY  
AshleyAndersonRock Springs, WY  
BaileySteeleRawlins, WY  
BenjaminMurrayRock Springs, WY 
BentleyLoveladyGrover, WY 
BradyYoungGreen River, WY  
BraxtonCordovaGreen River, WY  
BriannaStraussGreen River, WY  
BrinleyNelsonGreen River, WY  
BrinleyGreenRawlins, WY  
BrissaProaRock Springs, WY  
BrittanyRitterKemmerer, WY 
CelesteNiemothRock Springs, WY 
CheriseMcBrideEvanston, WY 
ChevyStantonRock Springs, WY  
CourtneyClarkGreen River, WY  
DaltonStoddardKemmerer, WY
DebraUhlsRock Springs, WY  
DoratheaPotterGreen River, WY  
DylanChatterleyRock Springs, WY  
ElizabethTaylorGreen River, WY  
EllaStantonGreen River, WY  
EllaRobertsRock Springs, WY  
EstefaniaCuellar FloresRock Springs, WY 
EthanNelsonAfton, WY
EthanFrakesRawlins, WY  
EvaNitschkeRawlins, WY  
EvanDietzCokeville, WY
GracilynnWardFreedom, WY
GustavoHernandezRock Springs, WY  
HanMiParkRock Springs, WY  
HeatherWardRawlins, WY  
HeatherKroupaRock Springs, WY 
JamesPurcellEvanston, WY  
JaylaBradenGreen River, WY  
JerraLesterGreen River, WY
JohnStineGreen River, WY  
JustinBogdenRock Springs, WY  
KaelebKnavelGreen River, WY 
KatelinBeckGreen River, WY  
KathrynClarkCokeville, WY
LauralKurthGreen River, WY  
LeslieAlvarado-GodinaRock Springs, WY
LibertySevenskiGreen River, WY  
LilyBatesMountain View, WY
LydiaHinkleDubois, WY 
MaggieSmithRock Springs, WY  
MakenzieWagstaffAfton, WY
MaleaGomezGreen River, WY  
MaryDaviesRock Springs, WY  
McKaylaBergLyman, WY 
MeganFisherEvanston, WY  
MiaRosasGreen River, WY  
NathanMitchellGreen River, WY  
NeelyPraterPinedale, WY 
NicoleMooreRawlins, WY 
OakleeHanksGreen River, WY  
OliviaSheetsGreen River, WY  
OliviaRaineyThayne, WY
OrlandoGonzalezRock Springs, WY  
PaigeLayneRock Springs, WY  
PamelaSchumacherMidvale, UT
RayganCochrunGreen River, WY  
RebeccaBarton-StewartRock Springs, WY  
ReginaHoogendoornGillette, WY 
RobertNellenKemmerer, WY
RochelleTaylorGreen River, WY 
RyanFischerGreen River, WY  
SamuelGodfreyEvanston, WY  
SarahHissongGillette, WY 
SarahStipeRawlins, WY  
SavannaNoordaEvanston, WY  
ShanDeeWellingEvanston, WY  
ShanndanLamorieRock Springs, WY
SkylynnHarmonRock Springs, WY  
SpencerSearleRawlins, WY  
TamaraBoglino – MercerMountain View, WY 
TaylorSeilbachRock Springs, WY
TaylorHaderlieSmoot, WY
TonyaJaureRawlins, WY  
TrystaBurgessEvanston, WY 
ValarieToomeyRock Springs, WY  
VanessaValerioGranger, WY 
VictoriaWatkinsRock Springs, WY 
WesleySmithRock Springs, WY 
WhitneyPriorRawlins, WY
WilliamRobinsonRawlins, WY 
WyattJensenFt Bridger, WY 
ZacharyFrielGreen River, WY  
ZacharyCroftRock Springs, WY  

Related Articles

RSHS Future Business Leaders of America to Host Clothing Drive

RSHS Future Business Leaders of America to Host Clothing Drive

The Red Tie Gala Auction is NOW OPEN

The Red Tie Gala Auction is NOW OPEN

Wolves and Tigers Collect 628 Pints of Blood

Wolves and Tigers Collect 628 Pints of Blood

UW Announces Local Dean’s Honor Roll Students

UW Announces Local Dean’s Honor Roll Students