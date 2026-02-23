Western Wyoming Community College Identifies Student Who Died Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College has released more information related to the death of a student Sunday evening.

A press release from Western identified the student as Meeka Iwen, a Green River High School graduate who was attending the college. The college also said Iwen’s death was the result of suicide. Western said Iwen’s identity and cause of death was released with permission from her family.

“This news has left our campus community shocked and grieving,” the statement from the college said. “In times like these, it is natural to experience a range of emotions, including sadness, confusion, and even guilt.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Western hopes sharing information related to Iwen’s death will raise awareness about growing mental health challenges young adults face. Western also asks residents to respect the Iwen family’s privacy as they mourn Meeka’s loss.

Iwen is described as an engaged and dedicated student pursuing a health sciences career. She was an honors student who also served on Western’s Student Government Association as its treasurer, while working as a student employee and actively participating in campus events.

“Her talents in photography and social media contributed meaningfully to our campus community,” Western said. “Meeka’s impact on Western will not be forgotten. She will always remain a valued member of our Mustang family.”

Following Iwen’s passing, Western is supporting students and employees with counseling and support services, which are available for anyone who may need them. Students may visit or contact the Student Life Office in Room 1227 or by emailing studentlife@westernwyoming.edu or calling 307-382-1652. After regular business hours, Campus Security is available at 307-922-4961 to help and connect individuals with additional support resources.

Help is available for people struggling with their mental health. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential support 24/7 by calling or texting 988. Additionally, in Wyoming, you can also text “WYO” to 741741 for free, confidential emotional support via the WYO Text Line through the Crisis Text Line network.