Western Wyoming Community College Names 2 Outstanding Graduates

Hagen DeWitt of Lyman and Wyatt McDermott of Thermopolis were recently named Western Wyoming Community College's Outstanding Graduates for the 2024-2025 academic year. Photos courtesy of Western.

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College named Hagen DeWitt of Lyman and Wyatt McDermott of Thermopolis as its Outstanding Graduates for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Western’s Outstanding Graduate is selected by a committee that includes administrators, professionals, faculty, and staff. The nomination criteria and scoring rubric is based on campus involvement, leadership roles, positive impact on other students, and the nominee’s ability to positively represent Western in the future. This year, Western’s committee chose two students for this honor. Both DeWitt and McDermott will address their fellow graduates at commencement.

In one of his nominations, DeWitt was described as a student whose personal growth and authenticity stand out.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“No matter where Hagen goes, he will always be a Mustang,” Instructor of Business and Information Systems Kayla Hawley wrote about DeWitt. “He has really grown, and you can tell he feels comfortable being completely himself. He allowed himself to be challenged at Western, and this growth has made him shine. He will continue to try new things and engage in important discussions—qualities that truly represent Western.”

“The thing that I derived most from my learning experience here at Western was my own skills. I found what I am good at and now I can continue to grow those skills,” DeWitt said about his experience at the college.

McDermott’s nominations highlighted his character and professional readiness.

“Wyatt McDermott was a conscientious individual who was always punctual, prepared, and dedicated to his education. He consistently demonstrated the qualities of a future teacher—maturity, kindness, enthusiasm, responsibility, and patience. Most importantly, he approached each day with a positive attitude,” Professor of Education Christine Maddie said.

McDermott credits Western with preparing him for both life and a future career.

“Western has taught me so much, far beyond what I could have anticipated. I feel prepared for my future with valuable skills, particularly in communication. The staff and faculty equipped me not only for academics but for life. Most importantly, I gained a sense of family,” McDermott said.