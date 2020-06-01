Western Wyoming Community College Requests Graduation Parade

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College is asking the city of Rock Springs for permission to host a graduation parade after its virtual ceremony in June.

The Rock Springs City Council will consider the request at its regularly-scheduled meeting tomorrow night beginning at 7 pm. If council approves the request, the parade will be scheduled for Saturday, June 27.

In a letter to the Council, Western explains that due to COVID-19 Coronavirus recommendations the college has decided to host a virtual graduation ceremony at 1 pm that day instead of a traditional one.

During the ceremony itself, graduates and their families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and park in the east parking lots to listen to the ceremony. The graduates are then encouraged to honk their horns when their name is called.

Following the ceremony, the college would like to host a car parade, which would take place around 2 pm. Western states in the letter its anticipating 150 to 200 vehicles to attend the parade.

The car processional will begin at Western in the parking lot near Rushmore Gymnasium. Those in the processional will exit the lot by taking a right onto College Drive. They will then make their way to Dewar Drive, where they will take a right onto Gateway Boulevard. They will then proceed down Gateway Boulevard until they meet College Drive where they will take a right and make their way back to the college.

Western asks that participants remain in the right hand lane during the procession to allow traffic to go around them.

Other Business

The Council will proclaim June Men’s Health month.

Under new business, the Council will review a request from the Rock Springs Police Department to apply for a bulletproof vest grant.

The Council will look at a summary of city department activities during the COVID-19 shutdown.

A letter from the Wyoming Business Council Main Street Advisory Board regarding its efforts to get Wyoming back to work will also be reviewed by the Council.

You can view the complete meeting agenda here.