Western Wyoming Community College Spring Honor Rolls

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College recently released its 2023 Spring Semester honor rolls, including the President’s List and the full-time and part-time Dean’s List.

Membership on the President’s list is limited to those students who complete a minimum of 12 credit hours in a single semester and earn a letter grade of “A” in each course in which they are enrolled.

Membership on the Dean’s list is limited to those students who complete 12 semester hours with a letter grade and a minimum grade point average of 3.25. Membership on the Dean’s Part-Time list is limited to those students who have completed at least 12 semester hours cumulatively and at least 6 semester hours this semester with a letter grade and with at least a 3.50 GPA.

President’s  List 

Adkison, EilanaReliance, WY
Anderson, IanRock Springs, WY
Anderson, OliverRock Springs, WY
Anderson, SaraGrace, ID
Archuletta, ShenanRock Springs, WY
Asper, ErralRock Springs, WY
Barton-Stewart, RebeccaRock Springs, WY
Bell, NikailaSouth Weber, UT
Bertagnolli, VictoriaRock Springs, WY
Bindl, BrookeFort Bridger, WY
Birch, AshelynnGreen River, WY
Bitters, AlexanderRock Springs, WY
Bradley, MeghanRock Springs, WY
Brown, LindseyRock Springs, WY
Busby, KalebRock Springs, WY
Cecil, TriciaRock Springs, WY
Cheney, SavannahRock Springs, WY
Clawson, ParkerRock Springs, WY
Click, KalebRock Springs, WY
Cloward, HayleyGreen River, WY
Corsi, KortniAfton, WY
Coy, EthanKimberly, ID
Cozad, RikkiRock Springs, WY
Crawford, FeliciaGreen River, WY
Davidson, SaraRock Springs, WY
Davis, JamesGreen River, WY
Davis, GracePinedale, WY
Doxey, AbigailHyde Park, UT
Edman, ClaireRock Springs, WY
Fernandez, ZoeRock Springs, WY
French, DavanRock Springs, WY
Froman, TimothyRock Springs, WY
Gilbertson, CoryLyman, WY
Goff, RachelRock Springs, WY
Gomez, BrittanyGreen River, WY
Gonzalez, OrlandoRock Springs, WY
Granthem, EmmaLehi, UT
Griffiths, JaceGreen River, WY
Hamblin, CandyEvanston, WY
Harmon, CaseyRock Springs, WY
Hautala, HaileyRock Springs, WY
Hautala, AbbyRock Springs, WY
Hensley, KarsonRock Springs, WY
Hess, BarrickRock Springs, WY
Howes, PrestonAfton, WY
Jacobsen, DerekRock Springs, WY
Jacobson, DanyellRock Springs, WY
Johnson, LachlanAfton, WY
Jurado, KarlaRock Springs, WY
Kautzman, ZoeRock Springs, WY
Kelley, SamanthaRock Springs, WY
Kelly, ChristianKemmerer, WY
Kertz, MorganLyman, WY
Lampert, RyanRock Springs, WY
Levengood, PaizleyKemmerer, WY
Lowell, LucyRock Springs, WY
Maynard, CadeRock Springs, WY
McDermott, WyattThermopolis, WY
Mei, AndyRock Springs, WY
Moody, ChaseRock Springs, WY
Nations, DashaelaRock Springs, WY
Neff, MarleneGreen River, WY
Nelson, EthanAfton, WY
Nichik, PeterRock Springs, WY
Niemoth, CelesteRock Springs, WY
Olsen, BrianRock Springs, WY
Ortiz, AaronKemmerer, WY
Parker, MarlanGreen River, WY
Prettyman, SummerRock Springs, WY
Razo, ItzayanaEvanston, WY
Revelli, HaleyRock Springs, WY
Reynolds, ForbesGreen River, WY
Ricks, BridgerPerry, UT
Runnion, AidenKemmerer, WY
Salas, IsabellGreen River, WY
Schulthess, KathrynKemmerer, WY
Searle, SpencerRawlins, WY
Seitz, AlexanderMountain View, WY
Shereda, JaronGreen River, WY
Sherwin, GregoryGreen River, WY
Sikora, KaleyFranktown, CO
Starner, JerryRock Springs, WY
Stewart, TaraRock Springs, WY
Tanaka, HanaFukuoka, 
Thomas, AlexisEvanston, WY
Thomson, CatherinePinedale, WY
Thornton, LeianaKahului, HI
Tomich, JasonRock Springs, WY
Tomich, StanRock Springs, WY
Turner, AllysonRock Springs, WY
Villarreal, JuanPoint of Rocks, WY
Weaver, KenistenRoosevelt, UT
Wilcox, AvaProvidence, UT
Witte, SamuelGreen River, WY
Woodruff, TonyRock Springs, WY

Dean’s List 

Abram, AspenRock Springs, WY
Aguilar, CrystalRock Springs, WY
Alldredge, CadenceRock Springs, WY
Alldredge, SaigeRock Springs, WY
Allen, JeanRawlins, WY
Alvarado, OsvaldoRock Springs, WY
Anderson, WyattLyman, WY
Anderson, RaeganLyman, WY
Andrews, HoldenGunnison, CO
Archibald, EmmieGreen River, WY
Atkinson, TimothyRock Springs, WY
Aullman, KylerAfton, WY
Bae, BenjaminRock Springs, WY
Bailey, LillynLiberty, UT
Barnes, EmileeGreen River, WY
Barnes, ColeRock Springs, WY
Bennion, KambriaGrover, WY
Berg, McKaylaLyman, WY
Blom, TamrynCasper, WY
Boahene, IgnesRock Springs, WY
Boice, KristinaRock Springs, WY
Botz, ZoeRock Springs, WY
Brandt-Laney, CameronRock Springs, WY
Brewer, DeniseRawlins, WY
Broom, EstherBountiful, UT
Brough, SamanthaRock Springs, WY
Brown, LexusAfton, WY
Burton, CindyRock Springs, WY
Cain, JeremyCedar City, UT
Cantlin, EthanMountain View, WY
Cantlin, AlysaMountain View, WY
Cassel, KristinaRock Springs, WY
Christensen, CashRock Springs, WY
Clark, LarryDescanso, CA
Coburn, DylanRock Springs, WY
Coburn, JaxMarysvale, UT
Cohen, DanielHeber City, UT
Condos, TreverRock Springs, WY
Conover, BradynRock Springs, WY
Curtis, EmmaRock Springs, WY
Curtis, MadelynnEvanston, WY
Davenport, DemetriusRock Springs, WY
Davidson, RhettRock Springs, WY
De la Torre, EduardoRock Springs, WY
Denney, GlenisCody, WY
DeVree, LillieRock Springs, WY
Diaz, AndrewRock Springs, WY
Douglass, SeftonLyman, WY
Eason, HarlieGreen River, WY
Eastman, KadenGreen River, WY
Ellison, ShaneRock Springs, WY
Emden, CassandraRock Springs, WY
Erickson, ColtonWoods Cross, UT
Escobedo, ErikSaratoga, WY
Fernandez, AddysonRock Springs, WY
Fleetwood, RobertRawlins, WY
Floyd, LoganRock Springs, WY
French, KaydenceEvanston, WY
Fry, TanyaRock Springs, WY
Fryer, BraydenMountain View, WY
Galley, MarkGreen River, WY
Gamoke, GeraldineRock Springs, WY
Garcia, GabrielRock Springs, WY
Garrison, TannerRock Springs, WY
Garver, MatthewGreen River, WY
Gomez, SkyleeGreen River, WY
Gonzalez, FernandaRock Springs, WY
Grajeda, GabrielaGreen River, WY
Graley, AlanaKemmerer, WY
Gross, HunterMountain View, WY
Guffey, AshlynnRock Springs, WY
Gunduz, CeydaRock Springs, WY
Guymon, DanielRock Springs, WY
Haliburton, KrystalRock Springs, WY
Hancock, KierraEvanston, WY
Harmon, TravisLaramie, WY
Harris, EmilyKemmerer, WY
Harrison, AliciaGreen River, WY
Hart, KalaysiaEvanston, WY
Hawkins, MarquelEvanston, WY
Heatherman, KelliGreen River, WY
Henderson, CorinneMorgan, UT
Hernandez, AshleyGreen River, WY
Hernandez, AshleyRawlins, WY
Hobbs, IylieMaeElk Mountain, WY
Hogge, McCallLiberty, UT
Hosford, KyleeGreen River, WY
Howe, NicholasRock Springs, WY
Hughes, NicholasRock Springs, WY
Huitt, CurtisRock Springs, WY
Hunt-Nicodemus, AshleeBig Piney, WY
Hurdsman, AudreyRobertson, WY
Ibeneme, BlessingMaputo, 
Irene, BryanGreen River, WY
Islas Sanchez, JoseRock Springs, WY
Johnson, JocelynEvanston, WY
Jones, HaganFarson, WY
Kauchich, HunterRock Springs, WY
Keil, JacksonSterling, CO
Kendall, RyleeRock Springs, WY
Kennah, AbigailGreen River, WY
Kinyon, AdamRock Springs, WY
Knaphus, HaleighRock Springs, WY
Kopp, EastonRock Springs, WY
Landsverk, JuliaEtna, WY
Larson, AdamRock Springs, WY
Leavitt, KasiaRock Springs, WY
Leavitt, RyleeKemmerer, WY
Leonhardt, KelsyRock Springs, WY
Lott, AnastasiaRock Springs, WY
Luck, KyleGreen River, WY
Lupher, DaneMountain View, WY
Madsen, OwenAfton, WY
Magana, CesarGreen River, WY
Martinez, MonicaRock Springs, WY
McPhee, EdwardDenver, CO
Mecham, KirillGrantsville, UT
Medina, AdrianRock Springs, WY
Mei, TonyRock Springs, WY
Merkley, AbigailFarson, WY
Meyer, KatrinaRock Springs, WY
Mignerey, KieraRock Springs, WY
Miller, JaydenChinook, MT
Mitchell, DevinRock Springs, WY
Mitchelson, LainRock Springs, WY
Moneyhun, AlyxRock Springs, WY
Montoya, SavannahRock Springs, WY
Murray, AllisonRock Springs, WY
Nations, DillonRock Springs, WY
Navarro, EmilyGreen River, WY
Nelson, CarlaRock Springs, WY
Nettik, MollyRock Springs, WY
Newcomb, AndrewDenali Park, AK
Nibert, AshlynWeatherford, TX
Nield, JaydenAfton, WY
Nielsen, OliviaGreen River, WY
Obrien, GuadalupeRock Springs, WY
Oehler, StephanieFort Bridger, WY
Olson, RyanRock Springs, WY
Owens, MorganGreen River, WY
Panzer, ConnerRock Springs, WY
Parker, JohnRock Springs, WY
Payan, DavidRock Springs, WY
Pham , PhuongRock Springs, WY
Phelps, CodyPinedale, WY
Pizarro, JesusRock Springs, WY
Pruden, GraceSandy, UT
Rall, EnshawntaeRock Springs, WY
Randall, MistyRock Springs, WY
Reed, ZanderFarson, WY
Reyes, ClaudiaGreen River, WY
Riley, AlexandraRock Springs, WY
Riter, JesseRock Springs, WY
Ritter, BrittanyKemmerer, WY
Roberts, KelliBoulder, WY
Robles, EnriqueRock Springs, WY
Rock, MichaelLyman, WY
Roice, DalenRock Springs, WY
Roper, EstephaniaGreen River, WY
Ross, KellyRock Springs, WY
Sanchez, CadenGreen River, WY
Sandoval, ChristopherRock Springs, WY
Sant, JosephRock Springs, WY
Seppie, TashaRock Springs, WY
Shaklee, CadonRock Springs, WY
Shuler, RachelRock Springs, WY
Skinner, SierraRawlins, WY
Sleight, ValerieRock Springs, WY
Smith, JacobEden, WY
Smith, ZackeryRock Springs, WY
Smith, MaggieRock Springs, WY
Smoot, ChristianNorth Salt Lake, UT
Solano, LorenzoRock Springs, WY
Spicer, JeranRock Springs, WY
Spicer, MiaRock Springs, WY
Stephens, HailyLonetree, WY
Swasey, LeviGreen River, WY
Torres, KaitlinnEvanston, WY
Tucker, DayishaGreen River, WY
Tuttle, AustynRawlins, WY
Vasquez, BrandyRock Springs, WY
Vitanza, AngelinaPinedale, WY
Wales, TristaRock Springs, WY
Walton, ColterEvanston, WY
Ware, TrentonRock Springs, WY
Weber, NicoleRock Springs, WY
White, BrookelynnCheyenne, WY
Williams, BrianLyman, WY
Williams, HeatherGreen River, WY
Williams, EmmaleeRock Springs, WY
Winkler, AubrieFort Bridger, WY
Wood, BlakeKemmerer, WY
Yaezenko, LindseyRock Springs, WY
Yenney, MasonRock Springs, WY
Yoak, MadisonGreen River, WY
Zazueta, AlexaEvanston, WY
Zuck, LaciRock Springs, WY

Part Time Honor Roll

Aguayo, HeatherRock Springs, WY
Alatorre, AlexaGreen River, WY
Alvarado-Godina, LeslieRock Springs, WY
Anaya, SaraBig Piney, WY
Anderson, AshleyRock Springs, WY
Bailey, MadisonTwin Falls, ID
Beck, KatelinGreen River, WY
Boglino – Mercer, TamaraMountain View, WY
Bromley, AllisonEncampment, WY
Burgess, TrystaEvanston, WY
Burnham, KaitlynMountain View, WY
Calendas, DanielRock Springs, WY
Carmine, KrystalRock Springs, WY
Chatterley, DylanRock Springs, WY
Christiansen, EmmaGreen River, WY
Clark, CourtneyGreen River, WY
Cochrun, RayganGreen River, WY
Cooney, JeanetteCora, WY
Cordova, BraxtonGreen River, WY
Cozzens, SophiaRock Springs, WY
Cozzens, HallieRock Springs, WY
Croft, ZacharyRock Springs, WY
Davies, MaryRock Springs, WY
Debernardi, EmilyRock Springs, WY
DeRosas, GavinEvanston, WY
Derosas, AlyssaEvanston, WY
Dietz, EvanCokeville, WY
Drinkle, Allysa Green River, WY
Eastman, ReeseGreen River, WY
Edwards, AliyaRawlins, WY
Ferreira, HugoVila Nova de Gaia, 
Fischer, RyanGreen River, WY
Forbush, MorgenRock Springs, WY
Fox, DannielKemmerer, WY
Fox, TaycieGreen River, WY
Friel, ZacharyGreen River, WY
Garcia, LizetteRawlins, WY
Garwood, JennaRawlins, WY
Godfrey, SamuelEvanston, WY
Gomez, MaleaGreen River, WY
Green, BrinleyRawlins, WY
Griffin, HeatherBig Piney, WY
Hagge, LillianKemmerer, WY
Hanks, OakleeGreen River, WY
Hansen, KarsonRock Springs, WY
Harmon, SkylynnRock Springs, WY
Henry, KrishanaRawlins, WY
Hernandez, GustavoRock Springs, WY
Herwaldt, BrandonGreen River, WY
Hill, TydenLyman, WY
Hinkle, LydiaDubois, WY
Hope, KatelynnMountain View, WY
Hunsaker, BrynnRock Springs, WY
Hurlock, HaleyGilbert, AZ
Jamison, LillianKemmerer, WY
Jenks, ColbyBig Piney, WY
Jensen, WyattFt Bridger, WY
Jones, MadisonGreen River, WY
Jones, SydneyFarson, WY
Jones, BrandonLa Barge, WY
Kolschefsky, ChanceCasper, WY
Kurth, LauralGreen River, WY
Laabs, KatieRock Springs, WY
Lamorie, ShanndanRock Springs, WY
Larson, MaraRiverton, WY
Layne, PaigeRock Springs, WY
Leffers, JamesGreen River, WY
Lehmann, AlexisFarson, WY
Lewman, TonyaRawlins, WY
Lindsey, XanderGreen River, WY
Love, LexiGreen River, WY
Lovelady, BentleyGrover, WY
Lubbers, SierraRawlins, WY
Lucero, EdwardGreen River, WY
Lytle, JamesAfton, WY
Marcy, AddisonRock Springs, WY
Mascorro, JuanRawlins, WY
May, HallieRock Springs, WY
McBride, CheriseEvanston, WY
McBurnett, CarterRock Springs, WY
Meyers, AndreaPilesgrove, NJ
Mikesell, JessalynRawlins, WY
Miner, LindsayRandolph, UT
Mitchell, JacksonGreen River, WY
Mitchell, NathanGreen River, WY
Morrill, LandenRock Springs, WY
Nacey, PresleyRock Springs, WY
Nellen, RobertKemmerer, WY
Nitschke, EvaRawlins, WY
Palinek, JayciRock Springs, WY
Park, HanMiRock Springs, WY
Patik, EmmaCasper, WY
Peraza Arce, GabrielaRock Springs, WY
Potter, DoratheaGreen River, WY
Prater, NeelyPinedale, WY
Proa, BrissaRock Springs, WY
Purcell, JamesEvanston, WY
Rainey, OliviaThayne, WY
Rasmussen, HelenRiverton, WY
Roberts, EllaRock Springs, WY
Roberts, BrinleyLyman, WY
Robinson-Kim, MiRock Springs, WY
Rogers, RenaRock Springs, WY
Rosas, MiaGreen River, WY
Ruckard, ZionAurora, CO
Rushing, MatthewGreen River, WY
Sabin, AngelaRock Springs, WY
Salinas, AidanMountain View, WY
Schamber, ScottClementon, NJ
Schumacher, PamelaMidvale, UT
Seilbach, TaylorRock Springs, WY
Sheets, OliviaGreen River, WY
Sheldon, KorraGreen River, WY
Sholey, ThomasRock Springs, WY
Sleight, NatalieRock Springs, WY
Smith, WesleyRock Springs, WY
Stanton, ChevyGreen River, WY
Stanton, EllaGreen River, WY
Stephens, TimothyRock Springs, WY
Stoddard, DaltonKemmerer, WY
Stotts, SimeonFarson, WY
Strauss, KaydeGreen River, WY
Strauss, BriannaGreen River, WY
Stubbs, DavidKemmerer, WY
Taylor, RochelleGreen River, WY
Tirrell, TaylonGreen River, WY
Toomey, ValarieRock Springs, WY
Valerio, VanessaGranger, WY
Vergara, AbramGreen River, WY
Vierig, DakotaCokeville, WY
Vigil, AddieAfton, WY
VonRembow, JamesRock Springs, WY
Wagstaff, MakenzieAfton, WY
Ward, HeatherRawlins, WY
Ward, RayceHanna, WY
Wasseen, IsabelleRock Springs, WY
Watkins, VictoriaRock Springs, WY
Webb, KassidiRock Springs, WY
Welling, ShanDeeEvanston, WY
Westenskow, LydiaGreen River, WY
Wheeler, KourtniRock Springs, WY
Wheeler, DakottaRock Springs, WY
Williams, MarileeSaratoga, WY
Wilson, ChristopherGreen River, WY
Woodward, TaytemRock Springs, WY
Young, BradyGreen River, WY
Zarate, KeniaGreen River, WY

