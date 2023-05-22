Western Wyoming Community College Spring Honor Rolls

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College recently released its 2023 Spring Semester honor rolls, including the President’s List and the full-time and part-time Dean’s List.

Membership on the President’s list is limited to those students who complete a minimum of 12 credit hours in a single semester and earn a letter grade of “A” in each course in which they are enrolled.

Membership on the Dean’s list is limited to those students who complete 12 semester hours with a letter grade and a minimum grade point average of 3.25. Membership on the Dean’s Part-Time list is limited to those students who have completed at least 12 semester hours cumulatively and at least 6 semester hours this semester with a letter grade and with at least a 3.50 GPA.

President’s List

Adkison, Eilana Reliance, WY Anderson, Ian Rock Springs, WY Anderson, Oliver Rock Springs, WY Anderson, Sara Grace, ID Archuletta, Shenan Rock Springs, WY Asper, Erral Rock Springs, WY Barton-Stewart, Rebecca Rock Springs, WY Bell, Nikaila South Weber, UT Bertagnolli, Victoria Rock Springs, WY Bindl, Brooke Fort Bridger, WY Birch, Ashelynn Green River, WY Bitters, Alexander Rock Springs, WY Bradley, Meghan Rock Springs, WY Brown, Lindsey Rock Springs, WY Busby, Kaleb Rock Springs, WY Cecil, Tricia Rock Springs, WY Cheney, Savannah Rock Springs, WY Clawson, Parker Rock Springs, WY Click, Kaleb Rock Springs, WY Cloward, Hayley Green River, WY Corsi, Kortni Afton, WY Coy, Ethan Kimberly, ID Cozad, Rikki Rock Springs, WY Crawford, Felicia Green River, WY Davidson, Sara Rock Springs, WY Davis, James Green River, WY Davis, Grace Pinedale, WY Doxey, Abigail Hyde Park, UT Edman, Claire Rock Springs, WY Fernandez, Zoe Rock Springs, WY French, Davan Rock Springs, WY Froman, Timothy Rock Springs, WY Gilbertson, Cory Lyman, WY Goff, Rachel Rock Springs, WY Gomez, Brittany Green River, WY Gonzalez, Orlando Rock Springs, WY Granthem, Emma Lehi, UT Griffiths, Jace Green River, WY Hamblin, Candy Evanston, WY Harmon, Casey Rock Springs, WY Hautala, Hailey Rock Springs, WY Hautala, Abby Rock Springs, WY Hensley, Karson Rock Springs, WY Hess, Barrick Rock Springs, WY Howes, Preston Afton, WY Jacobsen, Derek Rock Springs, WY Jacobson, Danyell Rock Springs, WY Johnson, Lachlan Afton, WY Jurado, Karla Rock Springs, WY Kautzman, Zoe Rock Springs, WY Kelley, Samantha Rock Springs, WY Kelly, Christian Kemmerer, WY Kertz, Morgan Lyman, WY Lampert, Ryan Rock Springs, WY Levengood, Paizley Kemmerer, WY Lowell, Lucy Rock Springs, WY Maynard, Cade Rock Springs, WY McDermott, Wyatt Thermopolis, WY Mei, Andy Rock Springs, WY Moody, Chase Rock Springs, WY Nations, Dashaela Rock Springs, WY Neff, Marlene Green River, WY Nelson, Ethan Afton, WY Nichik, Peter Rock Springs, WY Niemoth, Celeste Rock Springs, WY Olsen, Brian Rock Springs, WY Ortiz, Aaron Kemmerer, WY Parker, Marlan Green River, WY Prettyman, Summer Rock Springs, WY Razo, Itzayana Evanston, WY Revelli, Haley Rock Springs, WY Reynolds, Forbes Green River, WY Ricks, Bridger Perry, UT Runnion, Aiden Kemmerer, WY Salas, Isabell Green River, WY Schulthess, Kathryn Kemmerer, WY Searle, Spencer Rawlins, WY Seitz, Alexander Mountain View, WY Shereda, Jaron Green River, WY Sherwin, Gregory Green River, WY Sikora, Kaley Franktown, CO Starner, Jerry Rock Springs, WY Stewart, Tara Rock Springs, WY Tanaka, Hana Fukuoka, Thomas, Alexis Evanston, WY Thomson, Catherine Pinedale, WY Thornton, Leiana Kahului, HI Tomich, Jason Rock Springs, WY Tomich, Stan Rock Springs, WY Turner, Allyson Rock Springs, WY Villarreal, Juan Point of Rocks, WY Weaver, Kenisten Roosevelt, UT Wilcox, Ava Providence, UT Witte, Samuel Green River, WY Woodruff, Tony Rock Springs, WY

Dean’s List

Abram, Aspen Rock Springs, WY Aguilar, Crystal Rock Springs, WY Alldredge, Cadence Rock Springs, WY Alldredge, Saige Rock Springs, WY Allen, Jean Rawlins, WY Alvarado, Osvaldo Rock Springs, WY Anderson, Wyatt Lyman, WY Anderson, Raegan Lyman, WY Andrews, Holden Gunnison, CO Archibald, Emmie Green River, WY Atkinson, Timothy Rock Springs, WY Aullman, Kyler Afton, WY Bae, Benjamin Rock Springs, WY Bailey, Lillyn Liberty, UT Barnes, Emilee Green River, WY Barnes, Cole Rock Springs, WY Bennion, Kambria Grover, WY Berg, McKayla Lyman, WY Blom, Tamryn Casper, WY Boahene, Ignes Rock Springs, WY Boice, Kristina Rock Springs, WY Botz, Zoe Rock Springs, WY Brandt-Laney, Cameron Rock Springs, WY Brewer, Denise Rawlins, WY Broom, Esther Bountiful, UT Brough, Samantha Rock Springs, WY Brown, Lexus Afton, WY Burton, Cindy Rock Springs, WY Cain, Jeremy Cedar City, UT Cantlin, Ethan Mountain View, WY Cantlin, Alysa Mountain View, WY Cassel, Kristina Rock Springs, WY Christensen, Cash Rock Springs, WY Clark, Larry Descanso, CA Coburn, Dylan Rock Springs, WY Coburn, Jax Marysvale, UT Cohen, Daniel Heber City, UT Condos, Trever Rock Springs, WY Conover, Bradyn Rock Springs, WY Curtis, Emma Rock Springs, WY Curtis, Madelynn Evanston, WY Davenport, Demetrius Rock Springs, WY Davidson, Rhett Rock Springs, WY De la Torre, Eduardo Rock Springs, WY Denney, Glenis Cody, WY DeVree, Lillie Rock Springs, WY Diaz, Andrew Rock Springs, WY Douglass, Sefton Lyman, WY Eason, Harlie Green River, WY Eastman, Kaden Green River, WY Ellison, Shane Rock Springs, WY Emden, Cassandra Rock Springs, WY Erickson, Colton Woods Cross, UT Escobedo, Erik Saratoga, WY Fernandez, Addyson Rock Springs, WY Fleetwood, Robert Rawlins, WY Floyd, Logan Rock Springs, WY French, Kaydence Evanston, WY Fry, Tanya Rock Springs, WY Fryer, Brayden Mountain View, WY Galley, Mark Green River, WY Gamoke, Geraldine Rock Springs, WY Garcia, Gabriel Rock Springs, WY Garrison, Tanner Rock Springs, WY Garver, Matthew Green River, WY Gomez, Skylee Green River, WY Gonzalez, Fernanda Rock Springs, WY Grajeda, Gabriela Green River, WY Graley, Alana Kemmerer, WY Gross, Hunter Mountain View, WY Guffey, Ashlynn Rock Springs, WY Gunduz, Ceyda Rock Springs, WY Guymon, Daniel Rock Springs, WY Haliburton, Krystal Rock Springs, WY Hancock, Kierra Evanston, WY Harmon, Travis Laramie, WY Harris, Emily Kemmerer, WY Harrison, Alicia Green River, WY Hart, Kalaysia Evanston, WY Hawkins, Marquel Evanston, WY Heatherman, Kelli Green River, WY Henderson, Corinne Morgan, UT Hernandez, Ashley Green River, WY Hernandez, Ashley Rawlins, WY Hobbs, IylieMae Elk Mountain, WY Hogge, McCall Liberty, UT Hosford, Kylee Green River, WY Howe, Nicholas Rock Springs, WY Hughes, Nicholas Rock Springs, WY Huitt, Curtis Rock Springs, WY Hunt-Nicodemus, Ashlee Big Piney, WY Hurdsman, Audrey Robertson, WY Ibeneme, Blessing Maputo, Irene, Bryan Green River, WY Islas Sanchez, Jose Rock Springs, WY Johnson, Jocelyn Evanston, WY Jones, Hagan Farson, WY Kauchich, Hunter Rock Springs, WY Keil, Jackson Sterling, CO Kendall, Rylee Rock Springs, WY Kennah, Abigail Green River, WY Kinyon, Adam Rock Springs, WY Knaphus, Haleigh Rock Springs, WY Kopp, Easton Rock Springs, WY Landsverk, Julia Etna, WY Larson, Adam Rock Springs, WY Leavitt, Kasia Rock Springs, WY Leavitt, Rylee Kemmerer, WY Leonhardt, Kelsy Rock Springs, WY Lott, Anastasia Rock Springs, WY Luck, Kyle Green River, WY Lupher, Dane Mountain View, WY Madsen, Owen Afton, WY Magana, Cesar Green River, WY Martinez, Monica Rock Springs, WY McPhee, Edward Denver, CO Mecham, Kirill Grantsville, UT Medina, Adrian Rock Springs, WY Mei, Tony Rock Springs, WY Merkley, Abigail Farson, WY Meyer, Katrina Rock Springs, WY Mignerey, Kiera Rock Springs, WY Miller, Jayden Chinook, MT Mitchell, Devin Rock Springs, WY Mitchelson, Lain Rock Springs, WY Moneyhun, Alyx Rock Springs, WY Montoya, Savannah Rock Springs, WY Murray, Allison Rock Springs, WY Nations, Dillon Rock Springs, WY Navarro, Emily Green River, WY Nelson, Carla Rock Springs, WY Nettik, Molly Rock Springs, WY Newcomb, Andrew Denali Park, AK Nibert, Ashlyn Weatherford, TX Nield, Jayden Afton, WY Nielsen, Olivia Green River, WY Obrien, Guadalupe Rock Springs, WY Oehler, Stephanie Fort Bridger, WY Olson, Ryan Rock Springs, WY Owens, Morgan Green River, WY Panzer, Conner Rock Springs, WY Parker, John Rock Springs, WY Payan, David Rock Springs, WY Pham , Phuong Rock Springs, WY Phelps, Cody Pinedale, WY Pizarro, Jesus Rock Springs, WY Pruden, Grace Sandy, UT Rall, Enshawntae Rock Springs, WY Randall, Misty Rock Springs, WY Reed, Zander Farson, WY Reyes, Claudia Green River, WY Riley, Alexandra Rock Springs, WY Riter, Jesse Rock Springs, WY Ritter, Brittany Kemmerer, WY Roberts, Kelli Boulder, WY Robles, Enrique Rock Springs, WY Rock, Michael Lyman, WY Roice, Dalen Rock Springs, WY Roper, Estephania Green River, WY Ross, Kelly Rock Springs, WY Sanchez, Caden Green River, WY Sandoval, Christopher Rock Springs, WY Sant, Joseph Rock Springs, WY Seppie, Tasha Rock Springs, WY Shaklee, Cadon Rock Springs, WY Shuler, Rachel Rock Springs, WY Skinner, Sierra Rawlins, WY Sleight, Valerie Rock Springs, WY Smith, Jacob Eden, WY Smith, Zackery Rock Springs, WY Smith, Maggie Rock Springs, WY Smoot, Christian North Salt Lake, UT Solano, Lorenzo Rock Springs, WY Spicer, Jeran Rock Springs, WY Spicer, Mia Rock Springs, WY Stephens, Haily Lonetree, WY Swasey, Levi Green River, WY Torres, Kaitlinn Evanston, WY Tucker, Dayisha Green River, WY Tuttle, Austyn Rawlins, WY Vasquez, Brandy Rock Springs, WY Vitanza, Angelina Pinedale, WY Wales, Trista Rock Springs, WY Walton, Colter Evanston, WY Ware, Trenton Rock Springs, WY Weber, Nicole Rock Springs, WY White, Brookelynn Cheyenne, WY Williams, Brian Lyman, WY Williams, Heather Green River, WY Williams, Emmalee Rock Springs, WY Winkler, Aubrie Fort Bridger, WY Wood, Blake Kemmerer, WY Yaezenko, Lindsey Rock Springs, WY Yenney, Mason Rock Springs, WY Yoak, Madison Green River, WY Zazueta, Alexa Evanston, WY Zuck, Laci Rock Springs, WY

Part Time Honor Roll