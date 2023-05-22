Western Wyoming Community College Spring Honor Rolls

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College recently released its 2023 Spring Semester honor rolls, including the President’s List and the full-time and part-time Dean’s List.
Membership on the President’s list is limited to those students who complete a minimum of 12 credit hours in a single semester and earn a letter grade of “A” in each course in which they are enrolled.
Membership on the Dean’s list is limited to those students who complete 12 semester hours with a letter grade and a minimum grade point average of 3.25. Membership on the Dean’s Part-Time list is limited to those students who have completed at least 12 semester hours cumulatively and at least 6 semester hours this semester with a letter grade and with at least a 3.50 GPA.
President’s List
|Adkison, Eilana
|Reliance, WY
|Anderson, Ian
|Rock Springs, WY
|Anderson, Oliver
|Rock Springs, WY
|Anderson, Sara
|Grace, ID
|Archuletta, Shenan
|Rock Springs, WY
|Asper, Erral
|Rock Springs, WY
|Barton-Stewart, Rebecca
|Rock Springs, WY
|Bell, Nikaila
|South Weber, UT
|Bertagnolli, Victoria
|Rock Springs, WY
|Bindl, Brooke
|Fort Bridger, WY
|Birch, Ashelynn
|Green River, WY
|Bitters, Alexander
|Rock Springs, WY
|Bradley, Meghan
|Rock Springs, WY
|Brown, Lindsey
|Rock Springs, WY
|Busby, Kaleb
|Rock Springs, WY
|Cecil, Tricia
|Rock Springs, WY
|Cheney, Savannah
|Rock Springs, WY
|Clawson, Parker
|Rock Springs, WY
|Click, Kaleb
|Rock Springs, WY
|Cloward, Hayley
|Green River, WY
|Corsi, Kortni
|Afton, WY
|Coy, Ethan
|Kimberly, ID
|Cozad, Rikki
|Rock Springs, WY
|Crawford, Felicia
|Green River, WY
|Davidson, Sara
|Rock Springs, WY
|Davis, James
|Green River, WY
|Davis, Grace
|Pinedale, WY
|Doxey, Abigail
|Hyde Park, UT
|Edman, Claire
|Rock Springs, WY
|Fernandez, Zoe
|Rock Springs, WY
|French, Davan
|Rock Springs, WY
|Froman, Timothy
|Rock Springs, WY
|Gilbertson, Cory
|Lyman, WY
|Goff, Rachel
|Rock Springs, WY
|Gomez, Brittany
|Green River, WY
|Gonzalez, Orlando
|Rock Springs, WY
|Granthem, Emma
|Lehi, UT
|Griffiths, Jace
|Green River, WY
|Hamblin, Candy
|Evanston, WY
|Harmon, Casey
|Rock Springs, WY
|Hautala, Hailey
|Rock Springs, WY
|Hautala, Abby
|Rock Springs, WY
|Hensley, Karson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Hess, Barrick
|Rock Springs, WY
|Howes, Preston
|Afton, WY
|Jacobsen, Derek
|Rock Springs, WY
|Jacobson, Danyell
|Rock Springs, WY
|Johnson, Lachlan
|Afton, WY
|Jurado, Karla
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kautzman, Zoe
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kelley, Samantha
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kelly, Christian
|Kemmerer, WY
|Kertz, Morgan
|Lyman, WY
|Lampert, Ryan
|Rock Springs, WY
|Levengood, Paizley
|Kemmerer, WY
|Lowell, Lucy
|Rock Springs, WY
|Maynard, Cade
|Rock Springs, WY
|McDermott, Wyatt
|Thermopolis, WY
|Mei, Andy
|Rock Springs, WY
|Moody, Chase
|Rock Springs, WY
|Nations, Dashaela
|Rock Springs, WY
|Neff, Marlene
|Green River, WY
|Nelson, Ethan
|Afton, WY
|Nichik, Peter
|Rock Springs, WY
|Niemoth, Celeste
|Rock Springs, WY
|Olsen, Brian
|Rock Springs, WY
|Ortiz, Aaron
|Kemmerer, WY
|Parker, Marlan
|Green River, WY
|Prettyman, Summer
|Rock Springs, WY
|Razo, Itzayana
|Evanston, WY
|Revelli, Haley
|Rock Springs, WY
|Reynolds, Forbes
|Green River, WY
|Ricks, Bridger
|Perry, UT
|Runnion, Aiden
|Kemmerer, WY
|Salas, Isabell
|Green River, WY
|Schulthess, Kathryn
|Kemmerer, WY
|Searle, Spencer
|Rawlins, WY
|Seitz, Alexander
|Mountain View, WY
|Shereda, Jaron
|Green River, WY
|Sherwin, Gregory
|Green River, WY
|Sikora, Kaley
|Franktown, CO
|Starner, Jerry
|Rock Springs, WY
|Stewart, Tara
|Rock Springs, WY
|Tanaka, Hana
|Fukuoka,
|Thomas, Alexis
|Evanston, WY
|Thomson, Catherine
|Pinedale, WY
|Thornton, Leiana
|Kahului, HI
|Tomich, Jason
|Rock Springs, WY
|Tomich, Stan
|Rock Springs, WY
|Turner, Allyson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Villarreal, Juan
|Point of Rocks, WY
|Weaver, Kenisten
|Roosevelt, UT
|Wilcox, Ava
|Providence, UT
|Witte, Samuel
|Green River, WY
|Woodruff, Tony
|Rock Springs, WY
Dean’s List
|Abram, Aspen
|Rock Springs, WY
|Aguilar, Crystal
|Rock Springs, WY
|Alldredge, Cadence
|Rock Springs, WY
|Alldredge, Saige
|Rock Springs, WY
|Allen, Jean
|Rawlins, WY
|Alvarado, Osvaldo
|Rock Springs, WY
|Anderson, Wyatt
|Lyman, WY
|Anderson, Raegan
|Lyman, WY
|Andrews, Holden
|Gunnison, CO
|Archibald, Emmie
|Green River, WY
|Atkinson, Timothy
|Rock Springs, WY
|Aullman, Kyler
|Afton, WY
|Bae, Benjamin
|Rock Springs, WY
|Bailey, Lillyn
|Liberty, UT
|Barnes, Emilee
|Green River, WY
|Barnes, Cole
|Rock Springs, WY
|Bennion, Kambria
|Grover, WY
|Berg, McKayla
|Lyman, WY
|Blom, Tamryn
|Casper, WY
|Boahene, Ignes
|Rock Springs, WY
|Boice, Kristina
|Rock Springs, WY
|Botz, Zoe
|Rock Springs, WY
|Brandt-Laney, Cameron
|Rock Springs, WY
|Brewer, Denise
|Rawlins, WY
|Broom, Esther
|Bountiful, UT
|Brough, Samantha
|Rock Springs, WY
|Brown, Lexus
|Afton, WY
|Burton, Cindy
|Rock Springs, WY
|Cain, Jeremy
|Cedar City, UT
|Cantlin, Ethan
|Mountain View, WY
|Cantlin, Alysa
|Mountain View, WY
|Cassel, Kristina
|Rock Springs, WY
|Christensen, Cash
|Rock Springs, WY
|Clark, Larry
|Descanso, CA
|Coburn, Dylan
|Rock Springs, WY
|Coburn, Jax
|Marysvale, UT
|Cohen, Daniel
|Heber City, UT
|Condos, Trever
|Rock Springs, WY
|Conover, Bradyn
|Rock Springs, WY
|Curtis, Emma
|Rock Springs, WY
|Curtis, Madelynn
|Evanston, WY
|Davenport, Demetrius
|Rock Springs, WY
|Davidson, Rhett
|Rock Springs, WY
|De la Torre, Eduardo
|Rock Springs, WY
|Denney, Glenis
|Cody, WY
|DeVree, Lillie
|Rock Springs, WY
|Diaz, Andrew
|Rock Springs, WY
|Douglass, Sefton
|Lyman, WY
|Eason, Harlie
|Green River, WY
|Eastman, Kaden
|Green River, WY
|Ellison, Shane
|Rock Springs, WY
|Emden, Cassandra
|Rock Springs, WY
|Erickson, Colton
|Woods Cross, UT
|Escobedo, Erik
|Saratoga, WY
|Fernandez, Addyson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Fleetwood, Robert
|Rawlins, WY
|Floyd, Logan
|Rock Springs, WY
|French, Kaydence
|Evanston, WY
|Fry, Tanya
|Rock Springs, WY
|Fryer, Brayden
|Mountain View, WY
|Galley, Mark
|Green River, WY
|Gamoke, Geraldine
|Rock Springs, WY
|Garcia, Gabriel
|Rock Springs, WY
|Garrison, Tanner
|Rock Springs, WY
|Garver, Matthew
|Green River, WY
|Gomez, Skylee
|Green River, WY
|Gonzalez, Fernanda
|Rock Springs, WY
|Grajeda, Gabriela
|Green River, WY
|Graley, Alana
|Kemmerer, WY
|Gross, Hunter
|Mountain View, WY
|Guffey, Ashlynn
|Rock Springs, WY
|Gunduz, Ceyda
|Rock Springs, WY
|Guymon, Daniel
|Rock Springs, WY
|Haliburton, Krystal
|Rock Springs, WY
|Hancock, Kierra
|Evanston, WY
|Harmon, Travis
|Laramie, WY
|Harris, Emily
|Kemmerer, WY
|Harrison, Alicia
|Green River, WY
|Hart, Kalaysia
|Evanston, WY
|Hawkins, Marquel
|Evanston, WY
|Heatherman, Kelli
|Green River, WY
|Henderson, Corinne
|Morgan, UT
|Hernandez, Ashley
|Green River, WY
|Hernandez, Ashley
|Rawlins, WY
|Hobbs, IylieMae
|Elk Mountain, WY
|Hogge, McCall
|Liberty, UT
|Hosford, Kylee
|Green River, WY
|Howe, Nicholas
|Rock Springs, WY
|Hughes, Nicholas
|Rock Springs, WY
|Huitt, Curtis
|Rock Springs, WY
|Hunt-Nicodemus, Ashlee
|Big Piney, WY
|Hurdsman, Audrey
|Robertson, WY
|Ibeneme, Blessing
|Maputo,
|Irene, Bryan
|Green River, WY
|Islas Sanchez, Jose
|Rock Springs, WY
|Johnson, Jocelyn
|Evanston, WY
|Jones, Hagan
|Farson, WY
|Kauchich, Hunter
|Rock Springs, WY
|Keil, Jackson
|Sterling, CO
|Kendall, Rylee
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kennah, Abigail
|Green River, WY
|Kinyon, Adam
|Rock Springs, WY
|Knaphus, Haleigh
|Rock Springs, WY
|Kopp, Easton
|Rock Springs, WY
|Landsverk, Julia
|Etna, WY
|Larson, Adam
|Rock Springs, WY
|Leavitt, Kasia
|Rock Springs, WY
|Leavitt, Rylee
|Kemmerer, WY
|Leonhardt, Kelsy
|Rock Springs, WY
|Lott, Anastasia
|Rock Springs, WY
|Luck, Kyle
|Green River, WY
|Lupher, Dane
|Mountain View, WY
|Madsen, Owen
|Afton, WY
|Magana, Cesar
|Green River, WY
|Martinez, Monica
|Rock Springs, WY
|McPhee, Edward
|Denver, CO
|Mecham, Kirill
|Grantsville, UT
|Medina, Adrian
|Rock Springs, WY
|Mei, Tony
|Rock Springs, WY
|Merkley, Abigail
|Farson, WY
|Meyer, Katrina
|Rock Springs, WY
|Mignerey, Kiera
|Rock Springs, WY
|Miller, Jayden
|Chinook, MT
|Mitchell, Devin
|Rock Springs, WY
|Mitchelson, Lain
|Rock Springs, WY
|Moneyhun, Alyx
|Rock Springs, WY
|Montoya, Savannah
|Rock Springs, WY
|Murray, Allison
|Rock Springs, WY
|Nations, Dillon
|Rock Springs, WY
|Navarro, Emily
|Green River, WY
|Nelson, Carla
|Rock Springs, WY
|Nettik, Molly
|Rock Springs, WY
|Newcomb, Andrew
|Denali Park, AK
|Nibert, Ashlyn
|Weatherford, TX
|Nield, Jayden
|Afton, WY
|Nielsen, Olivia
|Green River, WY
|Obrien, Guadalupe
|Rock Springs, WY
|Oehler, Stephanie
|Fort Bridger, WY
|Olson, Ryan
|Rock Springs, WY
|Owens, Morgan
|Green River, WY
|Panzer, Conner
|Rock Springs, WY
|Parker, John
|Rock Springs, WY
|Payan, David
|Rock Springs, WY
|Pham , Phuong
|Rock Springs, WY
|Phelps, Cody
|Pinedale, WY
|Pizarro, Jesus
|Rock Springs, WY
|Pruden, Grace
|Sandy, UT
|Rall, Enshawntae
|Rock Springs, WY
|Randall, Misty
|Rock Springs, WY
|Reed, Zander
|Farson, WY
|Reyes, Claudia
|Green River, WY
|Riley, Alexandra
|Rock Springs, WY
|Riter, Jesse
|Rock Springs, WY
|Ritter, Brittany
|Kemmerer, WY
|Roberts, Kelli
|Boulder, WY
|Robles, Enrique
|Rock Springs, WY
|Rock, Michael
|Lyman, WY
|Roice, Dalen
|Rock Springs, WY
|Roper, Estephania
|Green River, WY
|Ross, Kelly
|Rock Springs, WY
|Sanchez, Caden
|Green River, WY
|Sandoval, Christopher
|Rock Springs, WY
|Sant, Joseph
|Rock Springs, WY
|Seppie, Tasha
|Rock Springs, WY
|Shaklee, Cadon
|Rock Springs, WY
|Shuler, Rachel
|Rock Springs, WY
|Skinner, Sierra
|Rawlins, WY
|Sleight, Valerie
|Rock Springs, WY
|Smith, Jacob
|Eden, WY
|Smith, Zackery
|Rock Springs, WY
|Smith, Maggie
|Rock Springs, WY
|Smoot, Christian
|North Salt Lake, UT
|Solano, Lorenzo
|Rock Springs, WY
|Spicer, Jeran
|Rock Springs, WY
|Spicer, Mia
|Rock Springs, WY
|Stephens, Haily
|Lonetree, WY
|Swasey, Levi
|Green River, WY
|Torres, Kaitlinn
|Evanston, WY
|Tucker, Dayisha
|Green River, WY
|Tuttle, Austyn
|Rawlins, WY
|Vasquez, Brandy
|Rock Springs, WY
|Vitanza, Angelina
|Pinedale, WY
|Wales, Trista
|Rock Springs, WY
|Walton, Colter
|Evanston, WY
|Ware, Trenton
|Rock Springs, WY
|Weber, Nicole
|Rock Springs, WY
|White, Brookelynn
|Cheyenne, WY
|Williams, Brian
|Lyman, WY
|Williams, Heather
|Green River, WY
|Williams, Emmalee
|Rock Springs, WY
|Winkler, Aubrie
|Fort Bridger, WY
|Wood, Blake
|Kemmerer, WY
|Yaezenko, Lindsey
|Rock Springs, WY
|Yenney, Mason
|Rock Springs, WY
|Yoak, Madison
|Green River, WY
|Zazueta, Alexa
|Evanston, WY
|Zuck, Laci
|Rock Springs, WY
Part Time Honor Roll
|Aguayo, Heather
|Rock Springs, WY
|Alatorre, Alexa
|Green River, WY
|Alvarado-Godina, Leslie
|Rock Springs, WY
|Anaya, Sara
|Big Piney, WY
|Anderson, Ashley
|Rock Springs, WY
|Bailey, Madison
|Twin Falls, ID
|Beck, Katelin
|Green River, WY
|Boglino – Mercer, Tamara
|Mountain View, WY
|Bromley, Allison
|Encampment, WY
|Burgess, Trysta
|Evanston, WY
|Burnham, Kaitlyn
|Mountain View, WY
|Calendas, Daniel
|Rock Springs, WY
|Carmine, Krystal
|Rock Springs, WY
|Chatterley, Dylan
|Rock Springs, WY
|Christiansen, Emma
|Green River, WY
|Clark, Courtney
|Green River, WY
|Cochrun, Raygan
|Green River, WY
|Cooney, Jeanette
|Cora, WY
|Cordova, Braxton
|Green River, WY
|Cozzens, Sophia
|Rock Springs, WY
|Cozzens, Hallie
|Rock Springs, WY
|Croft, Zachary
|Rock Springs, WY
|Davies, Mary
|Rock Springs, WY
|Debernardi, Emily
|Rock Springs, WY
|DeRosas, Gavin
|Evanston, WY
|Derosas, Alyssa
|Evanston, WY
|Dietz, Evan
|Cokeville, WY
|Drinkle, Allysa
|Green River, WY
|Eastman, Reese
|Green River, WY
|Edwards, Aliya
|Rawlins, WY
|Ferreira, Hugo
|Vila Nova de Gaia,
|Fischer, Ryan
|Green River, WY
|Forbush, Morgen
|Rock Springs, WY
|Fox, Danniel
|Kemmerer, WY
|Fox, Taycie
|Green River, WY
|Friel, Zachary
|Green River, WY
|Garcia, Lizette
|Rawlins, WY
|Garwood, Jenna
|Rawlins, WY
|Godfrey, Samuel
|Evanston, WY
|Gomez, Malea
|Green River, WY
|Green, Brinley
|Rawlins, WY
|Griffin, Heather
|Big Piney, WY
|Hagge, Lillian
|Kemmerer, WY
|Hanks, Oaklee
|Green River, WY
|Hansen, Karson
|Rock Springs, WY
|Harmon, Skylynn
|Rock Springs, WY
|Henry, Krishana
|Rawlins, WY
|Hernandez, Gustavo
|Rock Springs, WY
|Herwaldt, Brandon
|Green River, WY
|Hill, Tyden
|Lyman, WY
|Hinkle, Lydia
|Dubois, WY
|Hope, Katelynn
|Mountain View, WY
|Hunsaker, Brynn
|Rock Springs, WY
|Hurlock, Haley
|Gilbert, AZ
|Jamison, Lillian
|Kemmerer, WY
|Jenks, Colby
|Big Piney, WY
|Jensen, Wyatt
|Ft Bridger, WY
|Jones, Madison
|Green River, WY
|Jones, Sydney
|Farson, WY
|Jones, Brandon
|La Barge, WY
|Kolschefsky, Chance
|Casper, WY
|Kurth, Laural
|Green River, WY
|Laabs, Katie
|Rock Springs, WY
|Lamorie, Shanndan
|Rock Springs, WY
|Larson, Mara
|Riverton, WY
|Layne, Paige
|Rock Springs, WY
|Leffers, James
|Green River, WY
|Lehmann, Alexis
|Farson, WY
|Lewman, Tonya
|Rawlins, WY
|Lindsey, Xander
|Green River, WY
|Love, Lexi
|Green River, WY
|Lovelady, Bentley
|Grover, WY
|Lubbers, Sierra
|Rawlins, WY
|Lucero, Edward
|Green River, WY
|Lytle, James
|Afton, WY
|Marcy, Addison
|Rock Springs, WY
|Mascorro, Juan
|Rawlins, WY
|May, Hallie
|Rock Springs, WY
|McBride, Cherise
|Evanston, WY
|McBurnett, Carter
|Rock Springs, WY
|Meyers, Andrea
|Pilesgrove, NJ
|Mikesell, Jessalyn
|Rawlins, WY
|Miner, Lindsay
|Randolph, UT
|Mitchell, Jackson
|Green River, WY
|Mitchell, Nathan
|Green River, WY
|Morrill, Landen
|Rock Springs, WY
|Nacey, Presley
|Rock Springs, WY
|Nellen, Robert
|Kemmerer, WY
|Nitschke, Eva
|Rawlins, WY
|Palinek, Jayci
|Rock Springs, WY
|Park, HanMi
|Rock Springs, WY
|Patik, Emma
|Casper, WY
|Peraza Arce, Gabriela
|Rock Springs, WY
|Potter, Dorathea
|Green River, WY
|Prater, Neely
|Pinedale, WY
|Proa, Brissa
|Rock Springs, WY
|Purcell, James
|Evanston, WY
|Rainey, Olivia
|Thayne, WY
|Rasmussen, Helen
|Riverton, WY
|Roberts, Ella
|Rock Springs, WY
|Roberts, Brinley
|Lyman, WY
|Robinson-Kim, Mi
|Rock Springs, WY
|Rogers, Rena
|Rock Springs, WY
|Rosas, Mia
|Green River, WY
|Ruckard, Zion
|Aurora, CO
|Rushing, Matthew
|Green River, WY
|Sabin, Angela
|Rock Springs, WY
|Salinas, Aidan
|Mountain View, WY
|Schamber, Scott
|Clementon, NJ
|Schumacher, Pamela
|Midvale, UT
|Seilbach, Taylor
|Rock Springs, WY
|Sheets, Olivia
|Green River, WY
|Sheldon, Korra
|Green River, WY
|Sholey, Thomas
|Rock Springs, WY
|Sleight, Natalie
|Rock Springs, WY
|Smith, Wesley
|Rock Springs, WY
|Stanton, Chevy
|Green River, WY
|Stanton, Ella
|Green River, WY
|Stephens, Timothy
|Rock Springs, WY
|Stoddard, Dalton
|Kemmerer, WY
|Stotts, Simeon
|Farson, WY
|Strauss, Kayde
|Green River, WY
|Strauss, Brianna
|Green River, WY
|Stubbs, David
|Kemmerer, WY
|Taylor, Rochelle
|Green River, WY
|Tirrell, Taylon
|Green River, WY
|Toomey, Valarie
|Rock Springs, WY
|Valerio, Vanessa
|Granger, WY
|Vergara, Abram
|Green River, WY
|Vierig, Dakota
|Cokeville, WY
|Vigil, Addie
|Afton, WY
|VonRembow, James
|Rock Springs, WY
|Wagstaff, Makenzie
|Afton, WY
|Ward, Heather
|Rawlins, WY
|Ward, Rayce
|Hanna, WY
|Wasseen, Isabelle
|Rock Springs, WY
|Watkins, Victoria
|Rock Springs, WY
|Webb, Kassidi
|Rock Springs, WY
|Welling, ShanDee
|Evanston, WY
|Westenskow, Lydia
|Green River, WY
|Wheeler, Kourtni
|Rock Springs, WY
|Wheeler, Dakotta
|Rock Springs, WY
|Williams, Marilee
|Saratoga, WY
|Wilson, Christopher
|Green River, WY
|Woodward, Taytem
|Rock Springs, WY
|Young, Brady
|Green River, WY
|Zarate, Kenia
|Green River, WY