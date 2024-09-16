Wyoming Community College Welcomes you to Participate in their Non-Credit Course Program Enrich Wyoming – September Course Highlights

Cultivate your passion with Enrich Wyoming’s September courses. We focus on three categories :

Personal Enrichment

Personal Development

Senior Citizen

These categories and courses were chosen to help fill a gap in community needs.

Many of the new classes will work in tandem with the College’s credit programs.

To view all of our fall 2024 courses:

To register for courses:

[Courses starting in September]

Basic Woodworking – $75

Date/Time:

9/20/24 – 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

10/4/24 – 6:30 pm- 8:00 pm

10/12/24 – 9:00 am-4:00 pm

10/26/24 – 9:00 am-4:00 pm

Location: Western’s GR Campus

This course will teach the use of hand and power tools with an emphasis on safety; Understanding wood and what types to use for different purposes; Types of joinery; Sanding and finishing.

*Students will have a chance to build their own personal project to take home.

Skin Care & Make-Up Routine for Mature Skin – $20

Date: 09/28/24

Time: 10:00 am-12:30 pm



Location: Western’s RS Campus

As we age it becomes more important to protect and care for our skin. This course will provide the important information needed to care for skin and slow down the appearance of aging. Each student will learn do-it-yourself skills for skincare and applying make-up. This hands-on tutorial will focus on looking younger, looking great for special occasions, and basic daily routine skin care for mature skin women.

Senior Strong – $45

Date: Monday’s and Wednesday’s, 9/30/24 – 12/11/24

Time: 1:00 pm-2:00 pm



Location: Western’s RS Campus

This course is designed to keep our ability to stay active and strong through retirement. Continuing to do the things you love like sports, playing with grandkids, and feeling strong while doing so!

Sweetwater County Tourism Ambassador Program (CTA) – $39

Date/Time:

Monday, 9/16/2024 3 pm-7 pm

Tuesday, 10/15/2024 2 pm- 6 pm

Thursday, 11/14/2024 2 pm-6 pm

Friday, 12/13/2024 10 am-2 pm



Location: Western’s RS Campus

By becoming a Sweetwater County Certified Tourism Ambassador, you will:

Build valuable skills to help advance your career

Open networking opportunities

Receive frequent tourism updates on events, county news, etc.

Gain meaningful credentials that denote a commitment to the profession

Program Requirements:

Complete required reading and learning assignments. Reading materials are sent out two weeks before the class date.

Attend a 4-hour interactive classroom session

Pass an open-book exam at the end of the session

[Upcoming courses starting in October, November, and December]

To view dates, times, location, fee, and description for the courses below, please visit: https://www.westernwyoming.edu/academics/outreach/community-education/

Mobility & Stability for Fall Prevention

Basic First Aid Skills & First Aid Kits

Communication Tactics for Your Personality Style

Nature Writing Via Zoom

Intro to Qigong

Instant Piano for Hopelessly Busy People Via Zoom

Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People Via Zoom

Plan the Trip of a Lifetime -Serengeti

Basic Cake Decorating



Contact:

Email: enrichwyo@westernwyoming.edu

Phone: 307-872-1310