Wyoming Community College Welcomes you to Participate in their Non-Credit Course Program Enrich Wyoming – September Course Highlights

Cultivate your passion with Enrich Wyoming’s September courses. We focus on three categories  :

  • Personal Enrichment
  • Personal Development
  • Senior Citizen

These categories and courses were chosen to help fill a gap in community needs.

Many of the new classes will work in tandem with the College’s credit programs.

To view all of our fall 2024 courses:

To register for courses:

[Courses starting in September]

Basic Woodworking – $75

Date/Time:
9/20/24 – 6:30 pm-8:00 pm 
10/4/24 – 6:30 pm- 8:00 pm 
10/12/24 – 9:00 am-4:00 pm 
10/26/24 – 9:00 am-4:00 pm

Location: Western’s GR Campus

This course will teach the use of hand and power tools with an emphasis on safety; Understanding wood and what types to use for different purposes; Types of joinery; Sanding and finishing. 

*Students will have a chance to build their own personal project to take home. 

Skin Care & Make-Up Routine for Mature Skin – $20

Date: 09/28/24
Time: 10:00 am-12:30 pm

Location: Western’s RS Campus

As we age it becomes more important to protect and care for our skin. This course will provide the important information needed to care for skin and slow down the appearance of aging. Each student will learn do-it-yourself skills for skincare and applying make-up. This hands-on tutorial will focus on looking younger, looking great for special occasions, and basic daily routine skin care for mature skin women. 

Senior Strong – $45

Date: Monday’s and Wednesday’s, 9/30/24 – 12/11/24 
Time: 1:00 pm-2:00 pm 

Location: Western’s RS Campus

This course is designed to keep our ability to stay active and strong through retirement. Continuing to do the things you love like sports, playing with grandkids, and feeling strong while doing so! 

Sweetwater County Tourism Ambassador Program (CTA) – $39

Date/Time:

Monday, 9/16/2024 3 pm-7 pm
Tuesday, 10/15/2024 2 pm- 6 pm 
Thursday, 11/14/2024 2 pm-6 pm 
Friday, 12/13/2024 10 am-2 pm


Location: Western’s RS Campus

By becoming a Sweetwater County Certified Tourism Ambassador, you will: 

  • Build valuable skills to help advance your career 
  • Open networking opportunities 
  • Receive frequent tourism updates on events, county news, etc. 
  •  Gain meaningful credentials that denote a commitment to the profession 

Program Requirements:  

  • Complete required reading and learning assignments. Reading materials are sent out two weeks before the class date.  
  • Attend a 4-hour interactive classroom session 
  •  Pass an open-book exam at the end of the session

[Upcoming courses starting in October, November, and December]

To view dates, times, location, fee, and description for the courses below, please visit: https://www.westernwyoming.edu/academics/outreach/community-education/

  • Mobility & Stability for Fall Prevention
  • Basic First Aid Skills & First Aid Kits
  • Communication Tactics for Your Personality Style
  • Nature Writing Via Zoom
  • Intro to Qigong
  • Instant Piano for Hopelessly Busy People Via Zoom
  • Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People Via Zoom
  • Plan the Trip of a Lifetime -Serengeti
  • Basic Cake Decorating


Contact:
Email: enrichwyo@westernwyoming.edu
Phone: 307-872-1310

