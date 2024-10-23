Western Wyoming Community College Welcomes you to Participate in Their Non-Credit Course Program Enrich Wyoming

Cultivate your passion with October Enrich Wyoming. We focus on three categories :

Personal Enrichment

Personal Development

Senior Citizen

These categories and courses were chosen to help fill a gap in community needs.

Many of the new classes will work in tandem with the College’s credit programs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

To view all of our fall 2024 courses:

To register for courses:

[Courses starting end of October, November, December]

Into to Qigong- $25

Date: 10/26/2024

Time: 9:00 am-11:00 am

Location: Western’s RS Campus, Activity RM 1662

Join us for an introduction to Qigong workshop this fall! Qigong is an ancient wellness practice that cultivates, circulates and utilizes your energy or life force for overall health benefits. Slow, gentle movement, breathwork, alignment and focus are all incorporated to increase balance, strength and flexibility in both the mind and body. Qigong is a practice for anyone. This class will be done standing or sitting in a chair – no floor work.

Instant Piano for Hopelessly Busy People Via Zoom – $49

Date: 11/4/24

Time: 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Location: Online (VIA ZOOM)

In just a few hours, you can learn enough secrets of the trade to give you years of musical enjoyment. Learn to play piano the way professionals do-using chords. The chord method is LOTS of fun and dramatically easier to learn than reading notes. Fee includes the online book, online follow up lessons, a recording of the class and also an optional periodic question and answer session. Class is held online using zoom and is partly hands on instruction and partly lecture demonstration. For ages 13+

Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People Via Zoom -$49

Date: 11/6/24

Time: 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Location: Online (VIA ZOOM)

In just a few hours you can learn enough about playing the guitar to give you years of musical enjoyment, and you won’t have to take private lessons to do it. This crash course will teach you some basic chords and get you playing along with your favorite songs right away. Fee includes the online book, online follow up lessons, a recording of the class and also an optional periodic question and answer session. Class is held online using zoom and is partly hands on instruction and partly lecture/demonstration. For ages 13+.

Plan the Trip of a Lifetime – Serengeti – $25

Date: 11/16/24 T

ime: 10:00 am- 2:00 pm

Location: Western’s RS Campus. RM 1003

Are you dreaming about, or want to plan, a visit to the Serengeti, or are just curious? You will find this session full of ideas from someone who has traveled to East Africa and visited Tanzanian locations including the Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater, Ruaha National Park, and Zanzibar, multiple times. You will learn about flights to Tanzania, options for guided group or private tours, food, culture and current costs. In addition to Tanzanian travel, the instructor has hiked to see mountain gorillas in Rwanda and chimpanzees in Uganda and can describe those options. The course will include lists of resources, personally vetted contacts, and photos of all levels of travel from tent camps to luxurious lodges.

Basic Cake Decorating – $50

Date: 12/07/2024

Time: 9:00 am-12:30 pm

Location: Western’s GR Campus, RM 211

In this class, students will learn basic decorating techniques, including how to decorate cupcakes: preparing an icing bag with coupler and a tip, filling a bag with frosting, and decorating cupcakes. Students will also learn how to decorate cakes: torte, fill, and frost a cake, piping borders on a cake, and using different edible mediums to add details to finish off cakes.

*Please note all supplies and tools are included in the cost. Students will not keep the tools at the end of the course but will get to bring home an amazing creation!

Sweetwater County Tourism Ambassador Program (CTA) – $39

Date/Time: Thursday, 11/14/2024 2 pm-6 pm Friday, 12/13/2024 10 am-2 pm

Location: Western’s RS Campus RM 1003

By becoming a Sweetwater County Certified Tourism Ambassador, you will:

Build valuable skills to help advance your career

Open networking opportunities

Receive frequent tourism updates on events, county news, etc.

Gain meaningful credentials that denote a commitment to the profession

Program Requirements:

Complete required reading and learning assignments. Reading materials are sent out two weeks before the class date.

Attend a 4-hour interactive classroom session

Pass an open-book exam at the end of the session

[Upcoming courses starting in Spring 2025]

To view dates, times, location, fee, and description for the courses this Spring, please visit: https://www.westernwyoming.edu/academics/outreach/community-education/



Contact:

Email: enrichwyo@westernwyoming.edu

Phone: 307-872-1310