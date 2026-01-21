Last Call for Chili Entries – Deadline this Friday! 

WHEN Saturday, January 31st

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. WHERE Western's Atrium

2500 College Dr.

Think Your Chili Can Win? Sign up by Friday, January 23. Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will host its annual Spirit Week Chili Cook-Off at the Rock Springs campus on Saturday, January 31, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to register to compete. Chili Cook-Off winners receive branded aprons, medals, certificates of honor, and chamber ‘bucks’ totaling $700, which are valid for merchants in Sweetwater County.

With over 1,000+ attendees annually, this event is a great opportunity for businesses and individuals to compete. Twenty entries are turning up the heat so far. Western provides businesses with brand awareness through the College’s website, social media, press releases, and more. Winners also receive awards. As of now, attendees can anticipate the following businesses for chili: Boschetto’s, Logans Snack Shack, Raging Bull Barbecue, and Street Meats who is ambitious with both a red and green entry! Boys and Girls Club will also provide a kid’s version of chili.

For amateurs stepping into the competition, we know groceries are rough so don’t fret! Western will provide “amateurs” with a $50 gift card to Smiths or Albertsons after checking in the day of the event. To date we have fourteen amateurs who have entered the competition—our largest in event history! In addition, licensed kitchens are not necessary, but using USDA prime beef is required. For more details on these guidelines, visit westernwyoming.edu/spiritweek.

During the event, judges, in a blind taste test, will score first, second, and third place for each red and green chili. There will also be a People’s Choice award for red and green chili. By sampling at least six chilis, the public can enter raffles for prizes and vote in the People’s Choice. The chili who wins the public’s heart(burn) will receive a gift basket from the Western Bookstore and Mustang Athletics. The deadline to register is quickly approaching; forms are due by midnight next Friday, January 23.

The contest is free to enter; those wishing to participate can submit their registration form at www.westernwyoming.edu/spiritweek. Recipes are not needed, so your restaurant or family recipe can remain a secret! The only secret we have you share is where your chili lands on the Scoville Scale for HEAT.

For inquiries or questions regarding the Chili Cook-Off, contact Kimberly Rembacz by email at krembacz@westernwyoming.edu or call 307.382.1661