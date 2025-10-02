Western Wyoming Community College: Where Dreams Take Flight

The journey to a fulfilling career often begins with a single step, fueled by passion and supported by the right educational environment. At Western Wyoming Community College (Western), countless individuals have transformed their aspirations into reality, proving that with dedication and the right support system, anything is possible. The inspiring stories of Linda Chavez and Brittany Soltis are powerful testaments to the transformative power of Western’s nursing program, demonstrating that the only thing stopping you from achieving your dreams is you.

From Student to Mentor: Linda Chavez’s Full-Circle Journey

Linda Chavez, a proud Rock Springs native, exemplifies the profound impact Western can have. Instilled with the value of education by her immigrant parents, Linda pursued her nursing degree at Western, graduating in 2011. After excelling for years in the local hospital’s med-surg and ICU units, a new calling emerged—teaching. Encouraged by her former Western instructor, Deanne, Linda pursued her Master’s and returned to Western, completing a remarkable full circle. “It’s so cool to learn again from her, but in a different way,” Linda shares, now as a respected nurse educator alongside her former mentor.

Western’s nursing program, with its small class sizes (typically 7-8 students per instructor) and a strong emphasis on hands-on learning, provides an incredibly supportive and practical environment. Students gain invaluable clinical experience from their very first semester, ensuring they are well-prepared for the demanding yet rewarding realities of the nursing profession. Linda has seen firsthand the exceptional clinical advancement of Western graduates. In response to the growing demand for nurses, Western is expanding its program, utilizing a new health science building and embracing a hybrid learning model to make nursing education more accessible for students, including adult learners juggling family and other commitments. Linda’s philosophy extends beyond medical tasks; she instills in her students the importance of a “kind soul” and “compassion,” encouraging them to connect with patients on a deeply human level.

It’s Never Too Late: Brittany Soltis’s Perseverance

For Brittany Soltis, the dream of becoming a nurse ignited in the 6th grade. Despite a 14-year career in an orthodontic office, her passion for nursing never faded. At 39, as a wife and mother of two, Brittany chose Western Wyoming Community College for its excellent nursing program and convenient location, allowing her to balance her education with her family life.

Western’s small class sizes fostered strong connections and personalized support, proving transformative for Brittany. “This experience has changed me in so many ways,” she says, crediting the program with building her confidence, improving her time management, and teaching her perseverance. Despite the rigorous material and high-stakes exams, earning her degree was “surreal.” Brittany wants others to understand the depth of nursing—the critical thinking, constant learning, and quick decisions that impact lives. Her powerful advice: “Don’t wait on her dreams. Life gets busy and it’s easy to put things off, but if something is truly important to you, go after it.”

Your Journey Starts Here

Linda and Brittany’s stories underscore a vital message: your dreams are within reach. Western Wyoming Community College provides not just an education, but a supportive community that empowers individuals to overcome challenges and achieve their goals. Whether you’re a recent high school graduate, a working professional seeking a career change, or someone looking to finally pursue a long-held passion, Western offers the foundation, the support, and the encouragement needed to make a meaningful impact. The only thing stopping you is you. Take that first step and discover how Western Wyoming Community College can pave the way for your extraordinary future.

Western Wyoming Community College’s nursing program isn’t just shaping careers; it’s a driving force in transforming our region’s healthcare landscape, developing compassionate, skilled, and adaptable nurses ready to serve their communities and meet the evolving demands of this vital profession. If you or a loved one is interested in the nursing program, visit westernwyoming.edu/nursing. Application deadline is March 31, 2026.