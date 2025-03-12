Western Wyoming Community College’s Career and Transfer Fair

Western Wyoming Community College’s Career and Transfer Fair

Western Wyoming Community College has set April 2, 2025 at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. as the date and time for the annual Career and Transfer Fair, held in the Rock Springs campus atrium.

The fair is free and open to the public with 50 businesses, organizations, and agencies as well as other four-year institutions for students, communities, and other businesses to network with. Workshops such as resume writing, interview preparations, and career planning will be available to those in attendance.

The college recommends those attending dress for success and have their resumes available for potential on-site interviews with the attending businesses.

