Western Wyoming Community College’s Graduation Parade Request Was Granted

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College approached the city of Rock Springs for permission to host a graduation parade and its request was granted.

During the Rock Springs City Council meeting Tuesday evening, the Council voted to approve Western’s request for a car parade.

After the meeting, Western Vice President for Student Services, Philip Parnell, told SweetwaterNOW he was happy with the Council’s decision to approve Western’s request.

The college will host a virtual ceremony for students on Saturday, June 27, at 1 pm. At this time students and their families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and park in the east parking lots to listen to the ceremony or watch it on YouTube. The graduates are also encouraged to honk their horns when their name is called.

“We’re just disappointed we couldn’t have a face-to-face commencement,” Parnell said. “We fought hard to keep it. We waited as long as we could.”

However, due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Western made the tough decision to host a virtual ceremony, which will be streamed on YouTube.

“We’ve been working on this really since we had to shut down for COVID-19,” Parnell said.

Even though it isn’t what Western would like to do, they still want to make the ceremony special.

Following the ceremony, the college will host a car parade around 2 pm, which may include 150 to 200 vehicles.

The car processional will begin at Western in the parking lot near Rushmore Gymnasium. Those in the processional will exit the lot by taking a right onto College Drive. They will then make their way to Dewar Drive, where they will take a right onto Gateway Boulevard. They will then proceed down Gateway Boulevard until they meet College Drive where they will take another right and make their way back to the college.

Other Business

The Council approved a request from the Rock Springs Police Department to apply for a bulletproof vest grant.

The Council also reviewed a letter from the Wyoming Business Council Main Street Advisory Board regarding its efforts to get Wyoming back to work.