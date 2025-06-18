Western Wyoming Community College’s Information Systems Program: A Gateway to Diverse Tech Careers

Every business, regardless of size or industry, relies on employees proficient in business applications and technology. Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) recognizes this need and offers a robust Information Systems degree program designed to prepare students for a variety of tech-related careers.

WWCC’s 60-credit Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Systems is unique, offering stackable certificates and the potential to earn nationally recognized credentials. Students complete 19 general education credits, with the remaining 41 credits fulfilled through 2-3 specialized certificates.

The Flex-Tech program at WWCC bridges high schoolers with career-ready skills through hands-on labs, mentorships, and real-world projects. Students earn college credits and gain experience working with industry partners, preparing them for tech careers with opportunities like internships and customized training programs.

The Information Systems department at WWCC offers multiple pathways, with 6-8 different curriculum options. Students first complete general education, then choose from eight certificate options, ultimately earning two certificates and a degree. The department is also exploring emerging technologies, with a new Intro to Virtual Reality course starting Fall 2025, building on VR’s existing use in business, nursing, and potentially math courses.

The IS Computer Lab provides access to the latest software, including Adobe Creative Cloud, QuickBooks, Solid Works, Eclipse, and Visual Studio. Additional software can often be installed upon student request.

Program outcomes include technology skills for processing and disseminating information, information management skills for organizing data, soft skills like confidentiality and customer service, communication skills, and emerging technology skills. These skills prepare students for entry-level positions in various fields, from IT help desk and digital media to cybersecurity and medical information systems. The program ensures graduates are ready for diverse opportunities and career advancement.

