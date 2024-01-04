Western Wyoming Family Planning Presents: Women’s Heath Screening Day

Did you know that you can reduce your risk of cervical cancer with regular Pap tests? Western Wyoming Family Planning is here to help!
Call to Schedule Your Cervical Cancer Screening
Before The Event (307) 362-6813
Refreshments
Mini Massages
Giveaways
WHEN
Tuesday, January 23rd
WHERE
333 Broadway St. #120 Rock Springs, Wyoming
No Insurance? Not a problem!
See if you’re eligible for a free cervical cancer screening by calling the Wyoming Cancer Resources at (833) 660-2004.
Email us at sdupape@sweetwatermemorial.com