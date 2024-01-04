Western Wyoming Family Planning Presents: Women’s Heath Screening Day

Did you know that you can reduce your risk of cervical cancer with regular Pap tests? Western Wyoming Family Planning is here to help!

Call to Schedule Your Cervical Cancer Screening
Before The Event (307) 362-6813

Refreshments

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mini Massages

Giveaways

WHEN

Tuesday, January 23rd

WHERE

333 Broadway St. #120 Rock Springs, Wyoming 

No Insurance? Not a problem!
See if you’re eligible for a free cervical cancer screening by calling the Wyoming Cancer Resources at (833) 660-2004. 

Email us at sdupape@sweetwatermemorial.com

