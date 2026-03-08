Western Wyoming Finishes Second at NJCAA Wrestling Championships

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Western Wyoming Community College placed second at the NJCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, finishing with 188 team points and producing nine All-Americans, including four national runners-up. Their 188 points are the second-most all-time.

Indian Hills repeated as national champion with 201.5 points, the most points of all time, while Iowa Central finished third with 145.5. Western improved on last year’s third-place finish while sending four wrestlers to the championship round, the most runner-up finishes at the tournament, though the Mustangs were unable to secure an individual national title.

Zach Marrero reached the championship match at 133 pounds after earning a 4-2 decision in the semifinals. In the final, Marrero faced Indian Hills’ Olli Webb. The two were tied 1-1 after three periods before Webb secured a sudden-victory takedown to win 4-1.

At 165 pounds, Banks Norby advanced to the finals with an 8-7 semifinal decision over Tom Stoll of Northeastern Junior College. Norby then faced Henry Dillingham of Clackamas in the championship match. Dillingham scored seven points in the third period to pull away, and Norby was unable to record a takedown as he finished second.

Banks Love also reached the championship bout at 184 pounds. Love snuck past Asadbek Fayzullaev of Northwest 10-9 in the semifinals. In the final, he fell to Jarrel Miller of Iowa Central 16-9. Love scored seven points in the final period, but Miller also scored nine in the period to secure the win.

At 197 pounds, Trevyn Gates reached the finals after pinning Samuel Montoya of Southeast Nebraska in the semifinals. Gates’ run ended in the championship match when he was pinned in 2:03, giving him a runner-up finish.

Western also had two wrestlers earn third-place finishes.

At 125 pounds, Stockton Allen dropped his semifinal match by technical fall but responded in the consolation bracket. Allen secured third place with a fall in 1:27 over Truth Vesey of Harper.

Green River’s Tommy Dalton also placed third at 149 pounds. Dalton lost in the semifinals by fall in 4:22 but rebounded with a 17-6 major decision to reach the third-place match. He then defeated Ayson Rice of Southeast Nebraska 9-3 to earn the bronze.

Francisco Ayala finished fifth at 174 pounds. After dropping into the consolation bracket, Ayala won two of his three matches to reach the fifth-place bout, where he defeated Iowa Western’s Matteo Nikolov 4-2. Trailing 1-0 entering the final period, Ayala secured a takedown with 12 seconds remaining to claim the win.

Dmitri Alarcon placed sixth at 141 pounds. Alarcon lost in the semifinals by fall before dropping a 20-9 decision in the consolation bracket. In the fifth-place match, he led 5-2 after the opening period but gave up a four-point nearfall in the second and fell 6-5.

At 157 pounds, Hixon Canto finished seventh. After advancing through the consolation bracket Friday, Canto lost a 6-4 decision Saturday before taking seventh place by medical forfeit.

Heavyweight Kort Wilkinson saw his tournament end a day earlier. Wilkinson was one point away from the quarterfinals before falling to Cito Tuttle of Rochester 3-2 in double overtime. He won two matches in the consolation bracket before losing a 5-0 decision to Naasir Edmonds, ending his season on the opening day of the tournament.

Western Wyoming’s second-place finish marks an improvement from its third-place result at the 2025 NJCAA Wrestling Championships and caps a season that also included the program’s ninth straight Region 9/Plains District title.