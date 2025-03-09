Western Wyoming Finishes Third at NJCAA Wrestling Championships, Lopez Claims National Title

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Western Wyoming Community College capped off a strong showing at the 2025 NJCAA Wrestling Championships with a third-place team finish and an individual national title from heavyweight Dmarian Lopez.

The Mustangs totaled 137.5 points, finishing behind champion Indian Hills (182) and runner-up Clackamas (141.5). Western advanced four wrestlers to the championship finals, with Lopez securing the program’s lone individual title.

Lopez Wins Heavyweight Championship in Sudden Victory

Lopez dominated his way through the heavyweight bracket, recording three pins en route to the championship match. In the final, he outlasted Jeisser Sampson-Sanchez of Fort Hays Tech in a thrilling 5-2 sudden victory decision, cementing himself as a national champion.

Douglass, Alarcon, and Dalton Earn Runner-Up Finishes

At 125 pounds, Sefton Douglass put together an impressive run, earning wins by fall and major decision before edging Elijah Cater of North Idaho 2-1 in the semifinals. In the championship match, he fell in a 4-1 sudden victory to Ane’e Vigil of Clackamas, securing a national runner-up finish.

At 141 pounds, Dmitri Alarcon won four consecutive matches, including a pin in 2:44 over Clackamas’ Cesar Avelar, before falling in the final to Gavyn Whitehead of Indian Hills by a 7-4 sudden victory decision.

At 149 pounds, Tommy Dalton reached the title bout with a strong showing, pinning Ashton Hayhurst of Triton in 6:54 in the semifinals. He ultimately fell to Keith Smith of Southeast Nebraska in a tight 8-6 decision, taking second place.

Additional Mustang Placers

Two more Mustangs finished in sixth place with Hixon Canto (157 pounds) and Banks Love (184 pounds). Canto fought through a tough bracket, winning his first three matches before dropping his final three contests to place sixth. Love dominated early, securing a 19-3 technical fall in the second round, but finished with three consecutive losses to take sixth place.

At 133 pounds, Zach Marrero placed seventh, bouncing back from a quarterfinal loss to win two of his last three matches, including a 10-3 decision over Karim Allal of Northeastern Oklahoma.

Mustangs Continue Strong Tradition

Western’s third-place finish marks another successful season for the program, which won national titles in 2023 and 2024. With one national champion and four finalists, the Mustangs showcased their ability to compete at the highest level of NJCAA wrestling yet again.