ROCK SPRINGS – Here is a look at the upcoming Western Wyoming Community College sports schedule for Nov. 10–11.

Women’s Basketball

Friday, Nov. 10 @ 7 p.m.

WWCC vs Western Nebraska Community College (Western Wyoming Women’s Basketball Invite)

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday, Nov. 11 @ 2 p.m.

WWCC vs Snow College (Western Wyoming Women’s Basketball Invite)

Wrestling

Saturday, Nov. 11 @ 5 p.m.

Wrestling Dual WWCC vs Northwest College