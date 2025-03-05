Western Wyoming Set for Nationals, Aims for Historic Three-Peat

ROCK SPRINGS — The stage is set for Western Wyoming Community College to chase history. After dominating the NJCAA Plains District Championship, the Mustangs have qualified a wrestler in all 10 weight classes for the 2025 NJCAA Wrestling Championships, scheduled for March 7-8 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The Mustangs will arrive as back-to-back defending national champions, looking to secure their third straight title and further cement their place as an NJCAA wrestling powerhouse.

Full Lineup Ready for the Challenge

Western’s roster is stacked with talent, featuring seven district champions and three additional qualifiers, all of whom played key roles in their latest district title run.

125 lbs. – Sefton Douglass

133 lbs. – Zach Marrero

141 lbs. – Dmitri Alarcon

149 lbs. – Tommy Dalton

157 lbs. – Hixon Canto

165 lbs. – Banks Norby

174 lbs. – Sam May

184 lbs. – Banks Love

197 lbs. – Francisco Ayala

HWT – Dmarian Lopez

With a full team qualified, Western is in prime position to make a run at the national title. Seven of their wrestlers enter as district champions, giving them favorable seeding, while Dalton, Lopez, and Ayala will look to make deep runs after strong showings at districts.

Championship Weekend Schedule

The tournament begins early Friday morning with weigh-ins at 7 a.m., followed by preliminary and championship rounds throughout the day. The quarterfinals will take place Friday evening, with championship semifinal action starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The parade of All-Americans will take place before the championship finals at 6 p.m.