Western Wyoming Theatre Brings the Spirit of Don Quixote to the Stage

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s theatre program is taking on Man of La Mancha, the Tony Award winning musical inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote.

Directed by theatre instructor Steve Cramer, the production blends humor and heartbreak in a layered story where Miguel de Cervantes, imprisoned during the Spanish Inquisition, transforms himself into the delusional but noble knight Don Quixote determined to dream the impossible dream.

For Emiliano Gonzalez, who plays Sancho Panza, Quixote’s loyal squire, the role is both comedic and heartfelt.

“It’s really fun,” Gonzalez said. “I usually play the comic relief or the quirky sidekick, and that’s kind of my typecast. But Sancho has such a big heart. He’s a ride-or-die for Don Quixote, he’s always there, no matter what.”

Balancing comedy with the show’s serious tone took some adjustment.

“At first, I had to figure out when to be funny and when not to,” he said. “But now I feel confident about it. It’s been a blast.”

Gonzalez, who also works in Western’s costume shop, helped create the horse and mule headpieces and said the show’s period accurate costumes add to its immersive atmosphere.

“Our costumer, Carly Cramer, really did her research,” he said. “The Spanish Inquisition robes and all the details, they look amazing.”

Emiliano Gonzalez as Sancho Panza

Opposite Gonzalez is Duane McDevitt, an Actors’ Equity performer who portrays both Cervantes and Don Quixote. McDevitt, a longtime friend of Steve Cramer, described the part as a “bucket-list role.”

“I’ve wanted to play this character for a very long time,” McDevitt said. “It’s almost more of a play with music than a traditional musical, there’s a lot of dialogue, and Quixote never stops talking.”

Despite joining rehearsals only a week before opening, McDevitt said the cast’s dedication and professionalism impressed him.

“The kids here are great,” he said. “They’re so ready, so open. Every night we find something new. It’s all about storytelling, that’s my mantra. Whether it’s music, dialogue, or costumes, everything should help tell the story.”

Duane McDevitt as Miguel de Cervantes Emiliano Gonzalez as Sancho Panza (left), Duane McDevitt as Don Quixote (right)

For Sam Hallett, who plays Antonia, Quixote’s opportunistic niece, the show is a sharp contrast to Western’s spring production of The Muppets Musical Revue.

“It’s night and day,” Hallett said. “Muppets was whimsical and full of dancing. Man of La Mancha is darker, heavier, it’s set in a prison, and everything feels more grounded.”

Still, she said she’s relished the chance to explore a more complex role.

“Antonia is a little greedy,” Hallett said with a laugh. “She wants her uncle’s estate before he dies. It’s fun playing someone conniving, something I’ve never done before.”

The show’s technical aspects have also challenged the team. With its play within a play structure, transitions between Cervantes’ prison cell and Quixote’s imagined adventures rely heavily on lighting, costumes, and staging.

“At first I worried the audience wouldn’t know when we’re switching between stories,” Hallett said. “But once the lights and costumes are in place, it’s really easy to follow. It’s beautifully done.”

Sam Hallett as Antonia

For actor Ezra Achenbach, who plays Pedro, the head of the muleteers, the role has been an intense study in realism and morality.

“Pedro is one of the muleteers, he’s the lead, the most outspoken and aggressive,” Achenbach said.

Achenbach, who’s played several villains in past productions, said this one feels different.

“Usually it’s fun because you get to see the bad guy fail,” he said. “Pedro doesn’t fail. He’s a very real kind of evil, someone who could exist out there in the world, and that makes him harder to play.”

Achenbach said he prepared for Pedro by focusing on physicality.

“The muleteers are the antithesis of Don Quixote,” he said. “He represents hope and faith, and they’re selfish and cruel. I wanted to embody that physically.”

Achenbach even transformed his physique for the role, bulking up 20 pounds before trimming down again for scenes performed shirtless.

Ezra Achenbach as Pedro (left), Elizabeth Archer as Aldonza (right)

Despite the darker tone, the cast agrees that the message of Man of La Mancha is one of hope and perseverance.

“Don Quixote is an idealist,” McDevitt said. “He wants to fight injustice wherever he finds it, even if he doesn’t have all the facts. That might seem silly, but the world could use more of that kind of courage.”

“Every audience member will take something different away, but if they leave inspired to chase their own impossible dream, then we’ve done our job,” McDevitt said.

Man of La Mancha opens Nov. 13-15 and Nov. 20-21 at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs.