Western Wyoming Women’s Basketball Returns To Host Region Nine Championship Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS — For the first time in nearly a decade, Western Wyoming Community College will host the Region Nine championships tournament after finishing 21-9 on the season and being crowned the Region Nine North champions.

The Lady Mustangs will face McCook Community College Thursday at 7 p.m., bringing championship basketball back to the building that last saw it in 2016.

“This is a once in 10 years kind of deal right now,” Athletic Director Lu Sweet said. “We appreciate all the community’s support. These girls definitely deserve this.”

Head coach Wes Padilla has guided the program through four years of steady growth, reaching the Region Nine championship game twice in the last three appearances.

“What got us here was the the grit and underdog mentality,” Padilla said. “I felt like this year we weren’t necessarily the underdog anymore, and we kind of forgot what got us here.”

The Mustangs stumbled to four conference loses midway through the season before regrouping. Padilla credited a change in mindset for turning things around, reminding his team that despite their loses their overall record remained strong.

“I had to remind the girls, I know it feels bad right now, but we’re not in a bad spot,” he said.

According to Padilla Western enters Thursdays game with a straightforward plan, share the ball and play defense.

“We hold teams under 60 and we share the basketball, we have enough talent that we don’t need to rely on one player,” Padilla said.

Sophomore Austyn Feller, a Saratoga Springs, Utah native, said the rigorous preparation has brought the team closer together.

“Coach has been working us like crazy, and it’s brought us together a lot for sure,” Feller said. “We’re going through the pain together.”

That chemistry has been a hallmark of this group, according to Sweet, who noted the players regularly spend time together away from the court.

“They truly love each other,” Sweet said. “There’s not bickering. They get along so well.”

Padilla singled out his sophomore class as a driving force, noting they organize team activities on their own time. He also pointed to freshman point guard Kiana Manuel as a key piece of the program’s future, even as Western faces the challenge of replacing potentially 10 graduating players next season.

For now, the focus is on Thursday.

“We’re just kind of enjoying the now,” Padilla said.