Western Wyoming Wrestler Ready to Represent Puerto Rico at U20 World Championships

ROCK SPRINGS – Zach Marrero, a Freshman wrestler at Western Wyoming Community College, is set to make history as the first athlete from the school to compete in the U20 World Championships. The 20-year-old will represent Puerto Rico in the 63 kg Greco-Roman weight class.

Marrero’s journey to this point is a tale of passion for wrestling and family heritage. Growing up in Strasburg, Colorado, Marrero was surrounded by wrestling.

“I got into wrestling at 4. I’ve always wrestled; on my mom’s side, all my family wrestled,” he shared. With a lineage that includes multiple state and national champions, it was almost inevitable that Marrero would find his calling on the mat.

Though he was born and raised in Colorado, Marrero feels deeply connected to Puerto Rico, his family’s homeland. His journey to represent Puerto Rico at the World Championships is driven by a desire to honor his family’s heritage.

“It’s something really special,” Marrero said. “Marrero is on the back of my singlet, my family name. Puerto Rico is my blood, and now I get to put on the armor of my family and have an opportunity to go out there and make them proud.”

Marrero’s path to the World Championships hasn’t been without its challenges. After transferring to Western Wyoming Community College, he set his sights on joining the Puerto Rico national team.

“A lot of people in the United States think that’s crazy because I was born here and don’t understand why I wouldn’t want to be on the US team,” Marrero explained. But his coach, Art Castillo, fully supported his decision. “Coach Art said, ‘Yep, you come here, we will do that. We’re all in.’”

His road to the championships included a stop at the US Open in Las Vegas for a tune-up tournament before heading to Puerto Rico for the world team trials in April. Marrero was set to face off against a two-time Pan American Champion but ended up being the only competitor in his weight class, securing his spot on the team.

“In a way, it was very frustrating for me, and I was very upset because I went through everything to get to that point, and that thrill of competition was gone,” he recalled. “But I was excited at the same time because now I get to go to the World Championship.”

As Marrero prepares to leave for the championships in Spain, he reflects on the significance of the moment. “I’m really humbled by it all. It’s crazy. I’m telling my friends all the time I always said I was going to do this, and now I’m days away from hopping on a plane and heading over to Spain to make it happen.”

Marrero won’t know who he is facing until he arrives at the event, as the brackets are determined by random draw. Despite the uncertainty, he remains focused and optimistic. “Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. hopefully I’ll be raising my hand as a world champion,” he said confidently.

With a strong support system, Marrero is well-prepared for the challenges ahead. As he steps onto the global stage, he carries with him not only the pride of Western Wyoming Community College but also the legacy of his Puerto Rican heritage.

The U20 World Championships will take place on September 2nd and 3rd, marking a significant milestone for both Marrero and his family. His journey is a reminder of the power of determination, cultural pride, and the relentless pursuit of one’s dreams.