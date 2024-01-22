Western Wyoming Wrestling Hosts Snow College

ROCK SPRINGS – The Mustangs host the Badgers Wednesday for their third home dual of the year. The first home dual was an alumni dual and the second was against Northwest College when the Mustangs were victorious in a 50-3 final. Check out more on their win over Northwest College here.

On the season, the defending national champion Mustangs are 10-2. They recently fell 24-22 to Clackamas Community College at the National Coaches Duals in Miami, Oklahoma. Their only other loss was to the University of Wyoming.

Snow College is 14-6 on the season. These two schools met back in November 2023 when Western won 46-0.

The match will start Wednesday at 6 p.m.